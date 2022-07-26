County agencies respond to standoff, fire

Jul. 26—A man and woman were arrested after they ran from police and barricaded themselves in an RV, which caught fire during a standoff with law enforcement Monday night in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, around 6 p.m. the Eustace Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a man and woman, but the driver evaded police and a chase ensued. The driver stopped in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision and the suspects ran away.

Officers searched the area, and just after 7 p.m. they spotted the man run into a travel trailer on Eskota Street. The man said he had hostages and officers saw him with what appeared to be a long rifle. He reportedly told police he was not coming out.

HCSO's Tactical and Negotiators Teams were deployed to attempt to apprehend the suspect, who called the Sheriff's Office dispatch to give his phone number so negotiators could make contact with him.

During negotiations, deputies could hear a woman who did not seem to be in distress.

Negotiations continued and the man told officers he would surrender at 9:30 p.m, however, while speaking with negotiators he reportedly became upset, saying he needed to be left alone and would come out at 9:35 p.m.

Tactical Team members spotted a laser coming from the travel trailer toward officers. Negotiators spoke with the suspect about the lasers and he said he was just making sure they were working.

At 9:35 p.m. the man did not come outside and negotiators continued to speak with him on the phone. While attempting to get him to come out peacefully, the Tactical Team saw the travel trailer on fire.

The man quit speaking with negotiators and the Tactical Team deployed CS gas into to the travel trailer.

As soon as the gas was used, the Tactical Team saw the woman exiting through the roof, followed by the man.

The Tactical Team gave commands to both suspects and the woman surrendered without further incident. She was identified as Kristin Odell, 34, and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The man would not comply with commands and the Tactical Team shot him with 40mm less-lethal rounds.

With the suspect not responding and the fire getting larger, two Tactical Team members were sent onto the roof where they used a taser on the man, identified as Micheal Downey, 38, taking him into custody.

Payne Springs and Eustace Fire Departments quickly put out the fire and the Henderson County Fire Marshals Office began an investigation.

"We would like to thank all first responders who assisted in this incident," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse stated. "This situation was addressed and had an excellent outcome due to the excellent work that was done by all first responders who assisted."

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Eustace, Log Cabin, and Payne Springs Police Departments, the Department of Public Safety, Payne Springs and Eustace Fire Departments, and the Henderson County Fire Marshals Office.

Both suspects are charged with evading arrest and are currently in custody, awaiting arraignment.

According to jail records, Odell has an outstanding warrant out of Van Zandt County for criminal mischief and Downey an outstanding parole violation.

He could be facing more charges in the near future, according to Hillhouse.