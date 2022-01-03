County amends budget for inmate dormitory, employee compensation costs

Dean Cousino, The Monroe News
·2 min read
Monroe County Inmate Dormitory for prisoners
Monroe County Inmate Dormitory for prisoners
Aundrea Armstrong
Aundrea Armstrong

Monroe County commissioners have amended their 2022 budget to include year-end transfers regarding the Inmate Dormitory Fund and a total compensation plan for employees.

At their final meeting of 2021 Wednesday, the six commissioners present unanimously okayed a resolution to include $900,000 from an unreserved fund balance to cover a housing revenue shortfall in the dormitory fund and to earmark an additional $175,000 to correct a projected budget imbalance between revenues and expenses of the four-phase compensation plan.

“If any budget adjustments are to be made, they must be done prior to the close of the fiscal year,” Acting Administrator Aundrea Armstrong told the commissioners. “We cannot amend the budget after the fiscal year ends.”

The county’s new $50.4 million budget for 2022 took effect Saturday. Armstrong said the dormitory fund would not meet housing counts and therefore would not meet housing revenue amounts.

“The monthly reporting along with quarterly board financials has tracked this trend,” she said.

Commissioner Greg Moore Jr. asked if this was the same adjustment for the dormitory that was brought to the board’s attention earlier this year by County Administrator Michael Bosanac. When told yes, Moore then said it was not an issue.

Armstrong noted that some of the loss of revenue in the fund would be recouped with the $973,000 in funds the county received from the federal American Recovery and Protection Act, a stimulus bill.

“Remember what we are seeing is part of a recurring experience as the Inmate Dormitory builds fund balance in some years and then with changes in federal policy and practice, we spend down the fund balance that has been built up,” the director said.

The first year of the compensation plan across the workforce took effect in 2021 and those costs needed to be covered as well, she said. Year two is included in the 2022 budget.

Rather than attempt to make multiple adjustments after each group collective bargaining agreement was ratified, the county determined it was “best to wait until year end and make one adjustment. That time is now,” she said.

In 2020, the amount of $2.3 million was transferred into the general fund’s unreserved balance from the Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund to be used to pay the cost of the four-year phase in of the wage and compensation plan.

The cost of the first year of the compensation plan was estimated to be about $647,000 last year. The county was fortunate to only need $175,000 to cover this year’s cost, she said.

The unreserved fund balance after the amendment is $13.6 million, which is 27.14 percent of the 2022 general spending plan. That is a “very strong position” moving ahead, she said.

Vice Chairman Randy Richardville, who chaired the meeting, said the budget amendments were one of the main reasons the board met on the last week of the year.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: County amends budget for inmate dormitory, employee compensation costs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unemployment Benefits Extended to Vaccine Mandate Job Losses in These 5 States

    Typically, workers who quit their jobs or get fired for cause in many states are ineligible to receive state unemployment benefits. But five states have determined that if employees lose their jobs...

  • China Developers Confront a $197 Billion Challenge in January

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property developers have mounting bills to pay in January and shrinking options to raise necessary funds.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 CarsThe industry will need to find at least $197 b

  • Hospitals beg MS for help during nursing crisis as omicron rages. Will lawmakers listen?

    Coast hospitals got little help from federal COVID relief funds managed by Gov. Tate Reeves. They now have to rely on the wealthy state Legislature to boost them out of a frontline worker crisis.

  • Turkish inflation hits 19-year high in lira crisis

    Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to its highest level since 2002 in December, official data showed Monday, after a currency crisis sparked by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unconventional economic policies.

  • Pay Raises Are Coming in 2022 — Latest Study Shows Employers Increasing Salary Budgets by Nearly 4%

    Employees are about to see a little more in their paychecks in 2022, according to the latest Conference Board Salary Increase Budget Survey. Employers have said they plan to increase the budget for...

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices

    President Joe Biden will meet virtually with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show the administration is trying to combat inflation. The White House event occurs Monday afternoon as higher-than-expected inflation has thwarted Biden's agenda. Consumer prices in November rose 6.8% over the prior 12 months — a 39-year high.

  • Peru's inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

    Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank's target, the government said on Saturday. The South American country, one of the world's largest producers of minerals, had an annual inflation target of 1% to 3% last year. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI), consumer prices in the Lima metropolitan region - which are seen as the national benchmark - were driven by higher food, fuel, transportation and energy prices in 2021.

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Americans' lack of savings has caused financial experts to paint a dismal picture when it comes to retirement. Analysts at Blacktower Financial Management Group calculated that you would need to...

  • Wall Street Is Bearish on Treasuries in 2022. Maybe Too Bearish.

    If the Federal Reserve makes good on its plan to raise rates, Treasury prices could tumble. But less supply and strong demand could limit the damage.

  • Millions in major road, bridge repairs coming in Livingston County in 2022

    The Livingston County Road Commission approved more than $24.2 million in local road and bridge projects. State and local officials are planning more.

  • COVID-era relief ends with small biz trapped on 'bad ride' as Omicron surges

    Questions linger about how much funding is available to help bolster financially-strapped small businesses as the Omicron variant surges across the economy.

  • Walgreens, Costco, Constellation Brands, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report quarterly results. Plus, December employment data, manufacturing and services PMIs, and FOMC minutes.

  • State lawmakers return to capitol on Monday

    California lawmakers are flush with money and unfinished business from last year as they return to the state Capitol on Monday, but they head into an election year rife with uncertainty due to the redrawing of legislative districts after the 2020 census. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he anticipates another “historic” budget surplus months after he approved a record spending plan that topped a quarter-trillion dollars including a $75 billion surplus. Legislative analysts predict the state will have another $31 billion surplus for the fiscal year starting July 1.

  • Phase II construction for west Tuscaloosa road project approved

    A $4.95 million contract to construct Phase II of a west Tuscaloosa road project has been approved by the City Council.

  • New to Missouri's legislature? A primer on how the Show-Me State's General Assembly works

    The Missouri General Assembly has returned to Jefferson City for its annual legislative session. Here's a starter guide on terms, processes and more.

  • Turkish inflation soars 36% as lira crisis flares

    Turkey's annual inflation soared to its highest in 19 years, data showed on Monday, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by policies that the country's president has espoused. Consumer prices rose 36.08%, outstripping a median forecast of 30.6%, with staples such as transportation and food and drink - which took increasing shares of Turkish households' incomes during 2021 - rising even faster. In December alone, CPI took a rare step into double-digits at 13.58%, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

  • Sprightly European stocks greet new year by hitting record high

    World stock markets got 2022 off to a confident start on Monday after their third consecutive year of double-digit gains, while the dollar, oil prices and benchmark government bond yields all made early moves higher. London's traders were enjoying their final day of festive rest, but mainland Europe saw a lively start, with the STOXX 600 index notching up a quick record high after a flurry of encouraging data from the euro zone and eastern Europe. The euro zone's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 58.0 in December from November's 58.4, but it matched an initial "flash" estimate despite a recent surge in coronavirus infections and was still comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

  • Positive projections for Jackson-area economy going into 2022

    In case anyone connected to business and economic development in Jackson and rural West Tennessee isn’t aware, Blue Oval City and Ford Motor Company coming to Haywood County is big. Really big.

  • Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -PMI

    Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get the materials they need and sent costs soaring, but a tentative easing of the supply issues led to a marked decrease in price pressures. "It has been an incredibly challenging period for euro zone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn't spoiled the festive cheer too much," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit.