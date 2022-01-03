County amends budget for inmate dormitory, employee compensation costs

Monroe County Inmate Dormitory for prisoners

Monroe County commissioners have amended their 2022 budget to include year-end transfers regarding the Inmate Dormitory Fund and a total compensation plan for employees.

At their final meeting of 2021 Wednesday, the six commissioners present unanimously okayed a resolution to include $900,000 from an unreserved fund balance to cover a housing revenue shortfall in the dormitory fund and to earmark an additional $175,000 to correct a projected budget imbalance between revenues and expenses of the four-phase compensation plan.

“If any budget adjustments are to be made, they must be done prior to the close of the fiscal year,” Acting Administrator Aundrea Armstrong told the commissioners. “We cannot amend the budget after the fiscal year ends.”

The county’s new $50.4 million budget for 2022 took effect Saturday. Armstrong said the dormitory fund would not meet housing counts and therefore would not meet housing revenue amounts.

“The monthly reporting along with quarterly board financials has tracked this trend,” she said.

Commissioner Greg Moore Jr. asked if this was the same adjustment for the dormitory that was brought to the board’s attention earlier this year by County Administrator Michael Bosanac. When told yes, Moore then said it was not an issue.

Armstrong noted that some of the loss of revenue in the fund would be recouped with the $973,000 in funds the county received from the federal American Recovery and Protection Act, a stimulus bill.

“Remember what we are seeing is part of a recurring experience as the Inmate Dormitory builds fund balance in some years and then with changes in federal policy and practice, we spend down the fund balance that has been built up,” the director said.

The first year of the compensation plan across the workforce took effect in 2021 and those costs needed to be covered as well, she said. Year two is included in the 2022 budget.

Rather than attempt to make multiple adjustments after each group collective bargaining agreement was ratified, the county determined it was “best to wait until year end and make one adjustment. That time is now,” she said.

In 2020, the amount of $2.3 million was transferred into the general fund’s unreserved balance from the Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund to be used to pay the cost of the four-year phase in of the wage and compensation plan.

The cost of the first year of the compensation plan was estimated to be about $647,000 last year. The county was fortunate to only need $175,000 to cover this year’s cost, she said.

The unreserved fund balance after the amendment is $13.6 million, which is 27.14 percent of the 2022 general spending plan. That is a “very strong position” moving ahead, she said.

Vice Chairman Randy Richardville, who chaired the meeting, said the budget amendments were one of the main reasons the board met on the last week of the year.

