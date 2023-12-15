CENTREVILLE - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office reports a $200,000 donation has been made to the department's animal control division by Stephanie and Terry Strawbridge of Westville, Indiana, on behalf of Stephanie’s brother, Dave Ritzer.

Ritzer, who died in 2020, was a longtime resident of St. Joseph County, active in the business community, with a passion of helping animals in need, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Members of the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and United Way Executive Director Kelly Hostetler are pictured.

“Support from members of the community is always appreciated, but being remembered by someone as part of their legacy is the ultimate honor,” said Undersheriff Jason Bingaman. “Through his business, Dave was well-known and respected in the law enforcement community. We are grateful and privileged to have this way of keeping his memory alive within our agency.”

The donated funds are being managed through the St. Joseph County United Way and will be used for facility upgrades and equipment.

The sheriff’s office expressed its gratitude to executive director Kelly Hostetler for her assistance with the project. Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund may call the St. Joseph County United Way at (269) 467-9099.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: County animal control receives $200K donation in memory of Dave Ritzer