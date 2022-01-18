County announces task force to review Lofton’s death, make policy recommendations

A community task force will oversee a review of the circumstances surrounding 17-year-old foster child Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s in-custody death, Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens said Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said publicly that he would not be able to pursue criminal charges against any of the corrections staff who restrained Lofton in Wichita’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center last September.

“We respect the district attorney’s review and legal determination. It is our hope the public will respect the legal process as well,” Martens said at an afternoon press conference.

She said the task force will also facilitate a structured review of the corrections system standards.

“The goal of the task force will be to identify any issues or concerns and to develop recommendations for system improvements and changes to standard practices,” Martens said. “This will include a review of all our policies and procedures in JIAC, our system standards from KDOC, the Kansas Department of Corrections, and our physical layout of our facility.”

As an advisory group, the task force will not have authority to make changes on its own.

“The work of this task force will be painstakingly difficult. However, we will want a thorough review of the circumstances and details of the Cedric Lofton case,” Martens said.

Here’s a full list of community groups that will be invited to participate in the task force: Wichita Branch of the NAACP; Great Wichita Ministerial League; Kansas Appleseed; St. Francis Ministries; Destination Innovation (Progeny); Catholic Charities; Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention; Team Justice – Juvenile Advisory Board; Juvenile Defense Council; COMCARE; Mental Health Association; Department of Children and Families; law enforcement; Department of Corrections; Wichita public schools, Wichita Children’s Home and other strategic community partners.