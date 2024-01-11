County appoints Anderson and Bannon to county park board

Jan. 11—ANDERSON — The first two people have been named to serve on the new Madison County Park and Recreation Board.

The Madison County Council on Tuesday voted to appoint Nancy Anderson to a two-year term and Tom Bannon to a four-year term.

Anderson is the director for the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation. Bannon is the chief foundation officer for Community Hospital Anderson.

Jessica Bastin, Madison County engineer, said three more appointments to the five-member board could be made in the near future.

She said the council and commissioners both have two appointments to the board and the fifth appointment will be made by the County Surveyor.

Bastin said the county will also create an advisory committee to make recommendations for the development of a park system.

Last year, the county commissioners approved a contract with an Indianapolis firm to begin development of a parks plan for the county.

The commissioners on Tuesday approved a $200,000 contract with V3 of Indianapolis, formerly known as Williams Creek.

Bastin said the creation of a county park board is part of a three-phase plan to expand recreational opportunities in the county. The first phase was an inventory of current facilities, she said.

"We received public input and there was a high level of support for more recreational facilities in the county," Bastin said. "As we improve roads in the county we can add a trail component."

The second phase will be a conceptual development plan to include details on connecting trails in the county.

Bastin said the final phase will involve the development of an action plan that has to be approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to allow for the applying for state funds.

In other business, the council voted to have Ben Gale to serve as president and Anthony Emery to serve as vice president.

Gale was elected by a 4-to-3 vote. Jodi Norrick was nominated for president and received support from Bethany Keller and Mikeal Vaughn.

In his remarks, Gale said he plans to conduct a training session regarding the use of Roberts Rules of Order for the conducting of council meetings.

Gale said he also intends to present a proposal on the 2024 budget process.

"The budget process is difficult and has evolved over the years," he said. "I want to present a written proposal in February to get input from the other council members."

Gale said the intention is to have a written budget process in place and distributed to department heads and elected officials before the 2024 budget process is started in July.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.