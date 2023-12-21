County approves ACM wellness complex

Dec. 21—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials are expecting to seek bids soon for the construction of the $2.5 million Outdoor Wellness Complex on Willowbrook Road, according to Adam Patterson, county public works director.

The project, to be built on 24 acres of land between Allegany College of Maryland and the Cumberland Country Club, was first proposed in 2018. However, Patterson said it was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic and personnel changes in the agencies involved in the funding package.

"We ran into some really long delays along the way," Patterson said at last week's meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. "But, we are within a couple weeks of having a project we can advertise for construction."

Owned by ACM, the land is being donated for the facility which will be titled the Willowbrook Outdoor Wellness Complex. Patterson said the baseball field and other current amenities ACM will remain at the site.

"The complex will be on a piece of ground that sits behind Allegany College as we know it," Patterson said. "The land lease agreements between the county and Allegany College of Maryland are in its final stages as well."

The wellness complex will be constructed in two phases. Patterson said the first phase will include an access road and parking area, extension of the one-mile walking path, an outdoor kinetic park and a classroom pavilion.

Funding for phase one, which will be roughly $1 million, includes a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for $355,000, local Parks and Playground Infrastructure Grant for $400,000 and Program Open Space funding of $200,000.

Patterson said the phase should be out for bid in February with construction taking place between April and August.

"This outdoor wellness complex will be geographically accessible and offer a variety of recreational resources for members of our community no matter their age, ability or interests," David Jones, ACM vice president of advance placement and community relations, said.

The second phase will include installation of an artificial turf football/soccer field, additional parking, natural grass multi-use fields, concession stand/restroom and construction of a woodland trail off the current walking path.

Patterson said funding for the second phase is likely to come from leveraging the $1.5 million value of the 24-acre land. Phase two is expected to be bid in the fall with construction taking place in 2025.

"We are very happy to be moving forward with this," Dave Caporale, commission president, said. "It's a very good project."

"We think the wellness complex will also provide economic development opportunities to support Western Maryland's economy," Jones said. "We are grateful for our partnership with Allegany County government and our entire community for support for this high-quality, multi-generational recreational facility."

