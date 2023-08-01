County approves delinquency prevention funds

Aug. 1—VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has taken a crucial step toward bolstering its support for at-risk youth with the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Grant application.

According to Ashley Tye, director of emergency services, the grant application builds upon previous successful initiatives and aims to continue funding evidence-based programs and prevention strategies for youths who have encountered their first brush with the law or face status offenses, identifying them as at risk.

In April 2022, Lowndes County was awarded funding under the Delinquency Prevention Grant, enabling the implementation of the Strengthening Families Program.

The program is dedicated to nurturing and rehabilitating first-time offenders and those diverted from the juvenile justice system. It also extends support to youths charged with status offenses, offering them a chance at a brighter future.

Following the success of the initial funding cycle, Lowndes County secured a grant for continuation funding in 2023. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council recently announced the availability of Year 3 continuation funding for those previously awarded under the grant program.

Lowndes County is eligible for up to $50,000 in continuation funding and intends to apply for the full amount to sustain the Strengthening Families Program.