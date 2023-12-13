County approves leasing roads to back $50M bond that'll aid New Carlisle development

Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
·5 min read
Crews work to prepare the site along Fillmore Road for the EV battery plant expected to be built near New Carlisle.
SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Council unanimously approved measures Tuesday that will enable the county to finance bonds of up to $50 million to pay for infrastructure improvements that it had promised, aiding the current wave of industrial development in New Carlisle.

But, to back up the bonds, the county would lease its own roads to itself. That would serve as the asset needed to secure the bonds, attorney Phil Faccenda explained. But the notion of leasing its roads raised concerns by critics of the industrial development — and by council member Joe Thomas, whose district includes New Carlisle.

As he voted yes for one of the resolutions, Thomas said the mere words “roads as an asset” seem “shocking” and “legalized.”

“I don’t like it at all,” said Thomas, having to represent a district where several people have expressed worries about industrial encroachment toward their rural homes. “It bothers me.”

Specifically, the county’s Redevelopment Commission would lease the roads to the county’s Redevelopment Authority. Faccenda, an attorney with Barnes and Thornburg representing the expansion of the New Carlisle Economic Development Area, said this is a common way of backing up bonds that several Indiana counties have used. The bonds financing requires an asset that’s available and ready for use, he said. Without that, he said, the county would have to pay capitalized interest, which is costly.

Earlier in the day, the Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority had likewise approved the measures.

Plans call for the bonds to be priced and sold in February.

The county would pay $5 million per year to pay off the bonds in more than 20 years.

County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol said the improvements are estimated at between $40 million and $50 million. So, he said, it may be that the county doesn’t need the full amount.

Nov. 15, 2023: County approves expanded New Carlisle development area in spite of residents' anger

The county had pledged the improvements as part of the deal to land the 680-acre General Motors/Samsung SDI electric battery plant and its $3.5 billion project, where work is well under way. Schalliol said the relatively mild weather may even enable contractors to start laying the foundation for the massive building in December.

The infrastructure improvements would support other development, too.

Meanwhile, another developer, hidden by the name Razor5 LLC, has signed agreements with the county to explore possible "light industrial" use of 840 acres of farmland within the existing EDA.

And last month the county approved growing the EDA from 5,426 acres to 6,923 acres, which would add 309 properties. Officials say the wider swath enables more improvements, while they don’t have any plans or interest in seeking any of those properties.

Contrary to some concerns raised, Faccenda said, the leased roads wouldn’t be collateral and they wouldn’t be subject to bond holders.

Also, the leasing wouldn’t change the way the county maintains roads. County Engineer Sky Medors said the leasing doesn't raise any concerns for him.

The leased roads include Chicago Trail and Adams, Anderson, Cleveland and Timothy roads.

Still, Mike McManus of South Bend said, “You are giving away our roads to these three people (Redevelopment Authority) who don’t have any experience.”

While he understands the financing, he said, “I just don’t know if it’s wise.”

The county is pursuing this form of financing since its Redevelopment Authority doesn’t have the capacity for bonds. And the tax increment financing won’t yet bring in enough income from the site to pay for the infrastructure improvements.

Crews work to prepare a homesite for removal along Fillmore Road for the EV battery plant expected to be built near New Carlisle.
Council member Bryan Tanner said the council isn’t trying to “slight” the critics by voting yes, but he emphasized that the county is committed contractually to offering certain improvements to support the GM/Samsung developments.

Steve Francis of Clay Township viewed the financing as “questionable” and urged the council to slow down and take more time to study how it really works.

Council member Amy Drake reiterated Francis’s question of why $50 million is needed right away. Schalliol replied that the county is seeking up to $50 million in one shot because it would be more expensive to break it up and seek bonds twice, thanks to the costs of seeking bonds.

Council member Mark Catanzarite said council members have indeed been studying and asking questions about the bonds since receiving documents on Nov. 20.

When asked what would happen if GM files for bankruptcy as it’s building the factory, Faccenda said the county would claim the building and then sell it. The next user of the property would pick up paying the taxes, and TIF income would continue.

Also if that happens, he said, the county would go through three options to pay for the bonds before having to resort to raising property taxes.

Thomas and critics asked about a “second owner” clause in the document. They mentioned issues that New Carlisle had to deal with, like materials falling out of trucks in town, after a shredder plant owner went bankrupt some years ago, then was taken over by new owners. Local residents want to ensure that, if there are any owners after GM/Samsung, they are bound to the same commitments.

Catanzarite also rebutted critics’ claims that the EDA expansion is a “land grab” since officials assured the council that they wouldn’t seek eminent domain — a power that county commissioners would have. But Francis said that pressure may not come as eminent domain but, rather, as development that butts up close to an owner’s home, who then may get a county request to buy their property.

South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits can be reached at 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: County leasing roads for $50 million bond New Carlisle development

