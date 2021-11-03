County approves new sheriff deputy

Nov. 3—After further review, Union County Board of Supervisors approved Kory Weide as a new sheriff deputy Monday at the recommendation of Sheriff Mark Shepherd.

Shepherd explained Weide during the supervisors' Oct. 25 meeting but action was tabled waiting for input from the county's civil service commission.

Weide has experience as an Ankeny police officer and as a jailor for Polk County. Shepherd said Weide is familiar with Union County as his interest in fishing and hunting has brought him to the lakes and hunting areas. A start date for Weide was not discussed.

Shepherd reiterated to the board what he told them last week as Weide was one of a just a few applicants for the position.

"Law enforcement was hit with this problem before the pandemic," Shepherd said about decreasing applications for open positions. He said there would be about 80 applications for a position five years ago and well more than 100 for a job 15 years ago.

It's not just Union County either. Recent discussions with Dallas County Sheriff's Department and they also have seen a sharp decline in job seekers.

"Law enforcement is not very popular right now," he said.

Shepherd said his department still has a vacant jailor position.

The sheriff and supervisors discussed a proposed, illegal trash dumping ordinance the county has been working on for weeks. The county is considering a $1,000 fine for the first violation, and $1,000 increments for second and third violations.

Shepherd said he agrees with the fines.

"It will never make money, but offset some of the cost," Shepherd said about the effect of the ordinance, if approved. The county's secondary roads department has removed items found along county roads and ditches.

Shepherd said due process for those accused of illegal dumping could increase the charge to criminal if the suspect ignores the initial citation. Shepherd is in favor of creating more ordinances specific to issues in Union County.

In other supervisor news....

Supervisors approved a bid of $6.50 per ton from Giza Contracting of Creston to crush about 3,000 tons of concrete ruble. The same price was also submitted by Murphy Contracting of Anita.