County approves speed tables for community park in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Clover neighbors say their community park will be safer now that town leaders are spending money to address speeding. Officials are spending $15,000 to install ‘speed tables.’

District 2 York County Councilwoman Allison Love says several neighbors reached out to her about the need for a safer community.

“They’ve got a great park here. One of the concerns is the public safety of all the kids that are coming back and forth to the park. It’s located in an area where they can walk over by themselves. But you just worry about them crossing Mobley Street,” said District 2 York County Councilwoman Allison Love.

The Roosevelt Community Park is in the heart of the Roosevelt community, with kids of all ages coming to use the playground.

“I think this is a very worthy cause. You know, the parents, the kids aren’t thinking about it and the parents don’t want to have to think about it. So, I just think it’s, I think it’s an easy thing to fix. And I just appreciate them reaching out and letting me be a part of a solution,” Love said.

The dangers of them crossing the street or walking to the park lessened some, soon after county leaders approved $15,000 to install two speed tables.

“As we gather and we have our meetings in this area and the different events that we do in the community, you’re able to sit back and watch and say, ‘Okay, this is a direct need’,” said Kitisa McDowell, the assistant secretary with the Roosevelt Community Watch.

Speed tables are a bit different from speed bumps. They’re longer and flatter and allow traffic to continue at a reasonable speed without too much jarring or discomfort.

An Iowa State University study shows speed tables are becoming a preferred speed control measure because there’s minimal disruption to emergency vehicles like ambulances.

“The children may not ask for it, but we as parents, even if it’s not our child, want to ensure the safety of our children,” McDowell said.

