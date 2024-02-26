County asks for input on its multi-year capital plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County wants your help and your input as it develops its multi-year capital plan.

A series of meetings will be held from Wednesday, Feb. 28 through May 2 to gather public input on the plan.

You can find a convenient date, time and location by clicking here.

“These meetings will offer a transparent overview of the County’s financial landscape, including an in-depth look at our budget process and the challenges and opportunities we face in managing the County’s fiscal health. It’s a great opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of how our County operates financially and to voice your priorities for future projects,” according to the news release.

For those unable to attend in person, information and materials from the meetings will be made available on the county website by clicking here. You can also follow El Paso County on social media for updates and ways to provide your input online.

