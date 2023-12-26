County asks to name bridge in Garrett's memory

Dec. 25—The Cumberland County Commission is asking the Tennessee Department of Transportation to name a bridge on Hwy. 127 N. in honor of a resident who died in a traffic accident near that site earlier this year.

David "Dave" Warren Garrett grew up in Fentress County but decided to make Cumberland County his home after serving in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971. He and his wife, Glenda Nell Bowman, lived in the Rinnie community where they raised three daughters.

Garrett was active in the community, attending Rinnie Baptist Church and serving on the Rinnie Volunteer Fire Department. He is described in the resolution as "the friend that you could always count on."

Garrett was involved in a traffic accident Feb. 25, 2023, near the Scott Creek Bridge, and he died from his injuries.

With work underway on the highway, members of the community have sought to honor Garrett by naming the Scott Creek Bridge in his memory. A petition with 25 names was presented, and the county's environmental committee recommended the request.

Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the county request the memorial bridge naming from the state, supported by Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.

The request will be sent to TDOT for their consideration.

The commission also approved an agreement between Cumberland and Putnam counties to provide automatic fire protection to the communities of Cumberland Cove, Cumberland Lakes, Jim Garrett corridor, Dripping Springs corridor, Dripping Springs and Glade Creek.

"This will help us on our ISO," Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told commissioners.

Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, moved to approve the agreement, with Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner, in support. The motion was unanimously approved.

The commission also approved extending Swan Rd. on the official Cumberland County Road List from .45 miles to .93 miles.

