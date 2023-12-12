County Assessor Michelle Fields resigns; election set

Dec. 12—Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields turned in her resignation Monday, bringing up the need for a special election to fill the office.

Fields presented her resignation, effective Jan. 5, 2024, in the form of a letter to Pittsburg County commissioners.

In the letter, she did not state the reason for her resignation — nor was it discussed at the county commissioner's Monday meeting, which Fields attended, at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

Following the meeting, Fields told the News-Capital she's resigning from the Pittsburg County assessor's post to take a job with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Fields said she will be supervisor of the Five Year Manufacturing Program for the OTC. She said she will be based out of the OTC offices in Oklahoma City, but can do much of her work in McAlester.

"The plan is to be in Oklahoma City, once a week," she said.

Fields said she debated the decision for awhile.

"It's hard to leave my work family," she said, referring to her colleagues at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. "In the end, it's the best decision going forward."

Until a new county assessor is elected, county commissioners will appoint someone to the post. An item calling for an appointment is expected to be on the commissioners' next regular meeting agenda, set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the Commissioners Conference Room at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said commissioners could possibly appoint an interim assessor at that time, following an executive session to discuss possible candidates.

County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said commissioners need to appoint someone who is already certified in the procedures used in the assessor's office.

After voting to accept Fields' resignation, county commissioners voted to call a special election to fill the office, with a three-day filing period set for April 3-5, 2024.

A Special Primary Election for the Pittsburg County assessor's office is set for June 18, followed by a Special Runoff Election on Aug. 27 and a Nov. 5 General Election, if they are needed.

It all depends on how many candidates file for the post and which political parties they represent.

If only one candidate files, then that individual could be declared the winner following certification of the filings. If multiple candidates file from the same political parties, the vote could go to the Aug. 27 Runoff Election.

Should candidates from different political parties file for the office, the winner would be decided during the Nov. 5 General Election.

Smith noted the candidate filing period and the primary, runoff and general election dates coincide with the four other county offices up for election in 2024.

They include the District 2 county commissioners' office, along with the offices of Pittsburg County sheriff, Pittsburg County clerk and Pittsburg County court clerk.

Fields has served as Pittsburg County assessor since January 2017, when she was appointed to fill the post left vacant by the retirement of then-Assessor Cathy Haynes, later winning the office in her own right. She has worked at the Pittsburg County Courthouse since 2005.