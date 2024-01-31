County assures long-delayed Lyons Road widening project will wrap up by summer

Palm Beach County officials are now saying that the delay-plagued Lyons Road widening project will be completed by the end of July.

“I can feel everyone’s pain,” said Tom Constanzo of MJC Land Development, the contractor hired by the county to widen Lyons from Clint Moore Road to Atlantic Avenue west of Delray Beach. “No one wants to get this work done more than we do. These delays are costing us money. Patience please.”

Constanzo and County Engineer David Ricks appeared at a Friday, Jan. 26, town hall arranged by county Mayor Maria Sachs to update area residents on the status of the work. Some residents did not accept the explanations, and said they were running out of patience. They questioned the county’s oversight of the work and why the July date should be accepted when previous timelines have not been met.

Michael Lewis, center, asks a question next to Ted Pollock, left, and Steven Schwartz, right, during a meeting with Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs at the South County Civic Center to explain delays in the work on Lyons Road on January 26, 2024 in Delray Beach, Florida.

The work was supposed to have been finished in October 2022 but the contractor twice discovered undetected utility lines that had to be removed, forcing work stoppages of more than six months. Supply chain issues also impacted the project. And the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays as well, according to Ricks' staff.

But barring additional unforeseen circumstances, county officials sought to assure frustrated residents that the project should be completed by the new July date.

The presence of cones, used to separate traffic, have caused confusion and led to numerous accidents along Lyons. More than 17,000 motorists a day travel on the north-south road from Clint Moore to Atlantic Avenue, a distance of four miles, according to county records.

More: Lyons Road widening project hits another snag; more underground utility lines discovered

Ground-penetrating radar to be used for future projects

Ricks said the county has learned a lesson for future work in rural areas; contractors will be called on to use ground-penetrating radar to ensure that there are no undetected underground utilities that could cause a work stoppage.

Ricks noted that no one paid attention to what farmers were doing 40 years ago, noting that the county has discovered that pipes were often placed under roads that were almost exclusively used for farming purposes.

Workers recently adding material to long-delayed Lyons Road widening project between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue. County officials say the project should be completed by the end of July.

“The radar will allow us to verify what is there,” Ricks said. “We have tightened up our process.”

The radar requirement is expected to increase the cost of road projects but Costanzo said the delays the undetected pipes have caused resulted in significant cost overruns.

Since 2013, GL Homes has built four high-end communities — The Bridges, Seven Bridges, Boca Bridges and Lotus — along Lyons Road from Clint Moore to Atlantic, adding more than 2,300 homes to the region west of Boca Raton. The result: a traffic congestion problem that has plagued drivers.

Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs fields questions at the South County Civic Center to explain delays in the work on Lyons Road on January 26, 2024 in Delray Beach, Florida.

The project called for expanding the roadway from one lane in each direction to two lanes. Much of the southbound work has already been completed. What is left is that part of the roadway going north from St. Mary's Church to Atlantic Avenue along with intersection work at Atlantic and Lyons. The road has to be raised there by a foot and additional drainage must be installed.

Sachs, whose district encompasses that stretch of Lyons, said the four developments should never have been built until the road widening on Lyons was completed. The highway was never designed to accommodate the traffic those homes have generated, she said.

Tom Costanzo of MJC Land Development talks about the intersection of Lyons Road and Atlantic Avenue during a meeting with Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs at the South County Civic Center to explain delays in the work on Lyons Road on January 26, 2024 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Area residents along Lyons have complained so loudly about the delays that the county engineer's office now issues monthly updates on the status of the work.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: County officials say Lyons Road widening project will be done by July