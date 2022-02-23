County Attorney McDermott announces reelection bid

Feb. 22—MANKATO — Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott announced his bid for reelection to a third term

"It's a great privilege to serve as county attorney and I thank the citizens of Blue Earth County for their continued confidence in my service. I am committed to using the full resources available to the County Attorney's Office to improve people's lives," he said in a statement.

McDermott, who had been an assistant Blue Earth County attorney for about 20 years, was first elected county attorney in 2014, replacing Ross Arneson, who retired after 27 years heading up the office.

Beyond prosecuting cases, the office assists people affected by crime, helps businesses work with the county, provides legal advice to Blue Earth County government, and partners with communities and the judicial system.

McDermott cited several achievements during his tenure: the Truancy Intervention Program; The Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota; the Juvenile Diversion/Accountability Program; the Sealing Criminal Records to Enhance Justice program; and continued involvement with and support for the Blueprint for Safety, the 5th Judicial District Veterans Court, Adult Drug Court, and Family Dependency Treatment Court.

In the last year the office has prosecuted six murder cases and 25 cases involving firearms.

So far, no one else has announced intentions to run for the office.