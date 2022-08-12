County attorney: Salem town manager named in new complaint

Aug. 12—SALEM, N.H. — A special Rockingham County attorney has been assigned to investigate a citizen complaint involving Salem Town Manager Christopher Dillon.

Details have not been made public, but retired Salem Deputy police Chief Rob Morin told the Eagle-Tribune he's behind it, describing the allegation as "very serious," and "backed up by documentation and proof."

Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said he was granted prosecutorial powers outside of his jurisdiction when Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway cited a conflict of interest.

Velardi would not immediately comment or provide a copy of the submitted complaint.

"At this point I'm going to treat this as I would any other open criminal investigation and try to not make any direct comments about it or release information about it to make sure the integrity of the investigation can remain intact," he said.

Dillon could not be reached for comment.

In his capacity as town manager, Dillon oversees all Salem municipal departments and answers to the five-member Board of Selectmen.

Chairman Robert Bryant said Friday that the board is aware of a complaint, but he declined questions about specifics.

The complainant, Morin, retired in June 2019, while he was the subject of a criminal investigation by the state. The probe stretched more than two years.

Charges were never brought.

About the time he left work, Morin filed a slander lawsuit in Rockingham Superior Court against Dillon, Human Resources Director Ann Fogarty and her predecessor, Molly McKean. Morin received $100,000 when a settlement was reached earlier this year.

He is not the only Salem police officer to have issues with Dillon.

The 59-member police union — including patrolmen, sergeants and dispatchers — unanimously delivered a vote of no confidence in Sept. 2021.

They called on selectmen to replace Dillon, or at least consider conducting an anonymous survey of all town employees regarding his performance before any contract decisions were made.

Dozens showed up to a board meeting weeks later, when they learned Dillon's contract was being considered for extension seven months early — ahead of the March election.

To their displeasure, selectmen narrowly extended the $150,000 contract to 2024. It was originally set to expire next month.