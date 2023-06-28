County attorney wants juvenile murder suspects in adult court

Jun. 28—Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said Tuesday he intends to transfer the cases of two juveniles charged with murder to adult court, if the court agrees to the transfer.

Last week, the Daviess Count Sheriff's Office charged a 16-year-old male with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a juvenile on Willett Road near Ben Hawes Park. On Monday, Owensboro Police Department detectives charged another 16 year-old with murder in the fatal shooting of a juvenile at an apartment complex on Hughes Avenue.

Burlew said there is a process before a juvenile can be charged as an adult. The process was largely automatic prior to 2021, given certain conditions were met. In 2021, the law was changed to give judges more discretion in deciding whether a juvenile should be tried as an adult.

"After determining whether a series of factors exist, the (juvenile) may be transferred to Circuit Court," which tries adult cases, Burlew said. "I don't see where it says 'shall' " be transferred.

According to state law, a judge in a criminal case involving a juvenile must consider eight factors: the seriousness of the offense, whether the offense was against a person or property, with more weight given to crimes against people; the juvenile's maturity level; the juvenile's prior criminal record; the "best interest" of the juvenile and the community; public protection; the likelihood of rehabilitation if the defendant is kept in the juvenile system, and whether the juvenile was involved in a gang.

All this will take place at a transfer hearing, which hasn't taken place in either case yet. Officials will give testimony on the possibility of Department of Juvenile Justice services rehabilitating the juvenile.

"I'll put someone on the stand from DJJ and ask them questions about that — 'What can we do for the person if they do stay in juvenile court?' " Burlew said. Investigators who worked the case will also testify.

The defendant will have counsel, either a private defense attorney or a lawyer appointed by the court from the Public Defender Office.

"If you have two or more factors after you have the transfer hearing, the child may be transferred to Circuit Court," Burlew said.

"I'm absolutely in favor of transferring the individual who committed the crime against the young girl" in the Willet Road shooting, Burlew said. The 16-year-old charged in that case will be arraigned in District Court on Wednesday, and Burlew said he would request a transfer hearing be held in the next 30 days.

Burlew said of the juvenile charged in the Hughes Avenue case, "we fully intend to transfer that (case) to Circuit Court, or try to."

The County Attorney's office has conferred with Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel on transferring the Willett Road homicide. Burlew said his office would also consult with Kuegel on the Hughes Road shooting, if prosecutors for the office hadn't already done so.

A second juvenile was charged in connection with the Willett Road case Monday. That juvenile, who is 17, was charged with unlawfully providing/permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Although the 17-year-old was charged in connection with the shooting, "he was not charged with a capital offense" and his case might be adjudicated in juvenile court, Burlew said.

"My office does not know at this time whether we will pursue having that individual in adult court, or even if he is eligible," Burlew said.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said he would like to see the 17-year-old in the Willett Road case go to adult court.

"We have a dead 16-year-old that, by all accounts, had a promising future," Youngman said. "I think anyone who had anything to do with that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."