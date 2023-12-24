County Auditor on making elections secure; calls for action against the CO2 pipeline: Your letters

Your letters to the editor for Dec. 24, 2023:

'It's my duty' to make sure elections are secure

As your elected Minnehaha County Auditor, I ran on the platform of Election Integrity and Transparency and I intend to keep my promise. When over 60% of the nation is concerned about the same issues that I am concerned about, I believe that the values I stand on are in-line with the voters. Commissioner Kippley’s insults directed at me, are also being directed at those who support my concerns.

My comments at the December 5th meeting about my salary, resulted from advice by Commissioner Bender approximately a year ago. So fast forward to this year…I was doing exactly what I was told. I think it is very important for the taxpayers of Minnehaha County to know how much more the prior Auditor, that was appointed by the commissioners, was getting paid in comparison to what I paid. He began at $114k in January of 2021 his salary increased to $120k in 2022 and in January of 2023 his salary was increased to $147k. I began at a base salary of $89k which was the same base salary in 2022. The 2021 base was $86k for a newly elected Auditor but Mr Kyte was worth $28k more.

Commissioner Kippley also commented on a meeting with Election Systems & Services (ES&S) and the SOS office from December 4th. This meeting was called because of questions that were raised by my Elections Coordinator and myself at a recent Election Training workshop. ES&S said they felt threatened by our questions and they decided to cancel a full day of training that had been planned since June 16th. ES&S refused to conduct our staff training until we agreed to a meeting, which included their staff/executives (9) and the SOS and staff (6). ES&S also requested to have the Commissioners present. This felt like undo pressure and influence and likely was meant to intimidate us into not questioning them in the future. Since I work for the people, I invited the people to be present in the room to only listen and not participate. My goal was to hold ES&S and the SOS office accountable. Training is very important in making sure that my staff are fully prepared to understand and operate the equipment that tabulates and reports the votes of the people. The US Election Assistance Commission requires proper training from end to end so that we can ensure safe and accurate elections. It is my duty to ensure the security of the machines and the count, no matter how that appears to the commissioners.

In February, I plan to issue a report on our findings, training experience, resolutions of any issues found, and recommendations for improvements. I am thankful for my staff and their hard work and assistance in updating our precinct boundaries. This will make elections better for Minnehaha County. I look forwarding to keeping constituents up to date for each of the 2024 elections and how we can make improvements in all areas of accessibility, accountability, accuracy, auditability, reliability, security, and transparency.

− Leah Anderson, Minnehaha County Auditor

Let's unite to protect our families from CO2 pipelines

I am a husband, father of three and a certified organic farmer south of Madison, South Dakota. I share my story because it resonates with the stories of thousands of South Dakotans—farmers and property owners—who could find themselves facing a situation similar to mine.

My story is about the potential threat to the very future of my ability to farm and to the legacy that future generations could carry on. A proposed CO2 pipeline route is 250 feet from my mailbox and a mere 800 feet from the edge of my home. As a father, my primary concern is the safety of my children. Consider the alarming risks of a carbon pipeline rupture—an explosive release of toxic CO2 gas, endangering not only our livelihoods but the lives of anyone in close proximity. The safety of our families is at stake, and that's something we cannot afford to compromise. I firmly believe that the pipeline’s potential threats far outweigh any supposed benefits it claims to bring to our communities.

Additionally, the abuse of eminent domain laws by corporations is an injustice that strikes at the heart of property rights. No private entity should have the power to strip South Dakota landowners of their property rights, all while socializing risks and privatizing profits.

We must stand together against the exploitation of eminent domain, rallying to protect our rights as farmers, as parents, and as responsible citizens. That's why I became involved with South Dakotans First—a collective effort to defend our communities and fight for the future that South Dakotans truly deserve.

In unity, we can safeguard our lands, our families, and our shared future. Let us work together to prioritize the well-being of South Dakotans. Together, we can put South Dakotans First.

− Aaron Johnson, Madison

A call for county moratoriums to build CO2 pipeline ordinances

South Dakota Citizens need to get on the agenda at every County Commission meeting and ask them to enact Moratoriums until they can draft Ordinances routing CO2 pipelines. We deserve reasonable protection from the CO2 pipelines. Summit Carbon Solutions is a private for-profit company formed to take advantage of massive lucrative 45Q Federal tax credits (corporate welfare). It will be the largest and longest CO2 pipelines ever constructed in the United States only taking CO2 from Ethanol plants. They do NOT take CO2 from any other sources that do exist. CO2 is coming from only the fermentation of corn in the Ethanol plant. At present it is being injected into the steam that is part of the cook-off process.

SCS will be applying to the Dept. of Natural Resources for permits to take MILLIONS of gallons of water from the artesian aquifer to cool their pumps. This will affect many farm, ranches, and small towns that rely on this water source for domestic use.

Spink, Brown, and McPherson County Commissioners have done an OUTSTANDING job of protecting their citizens by passing ordinances that route this hazardous pipeline. Counties have NOT been swayed by the taxes this pipeline could possibly generate and further commissioner enticement of “grant money” to be used for anything; this would be quid pro quo to ascertain affirmative support. A number of times SCS has kept coming back is almost to the point of harassment.

SCS personnel are currently out in Northern Spink and Southern Brown, trying to obtain easements and planning 4 different possible routes. The easements are paying 20% up front with the other 80% being paid once the pipeline has been built

When SCS re-files with the SD PUC for a new permit, possibly before the end of 2023. It will be very important for the Citizens of SD to attend the PUC meetings with comments to present. Once you sign, you have given up all your rights to the land. How will this affect my family, business, livestock.

−Jamie Fisk, Tulare

