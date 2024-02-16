County authorities charge Staunton man with rape

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a Staunton man has been charged with rape following an investigation, a press release said.

On Feb. 3, the agency initiated an investigation into an alleged rape and abduction that took place Jan. 16 in the Stuarts Draft area.

The sheriff's office alleges that Nathaniel R. Stafford, 26, held a woman against her will inside her residence, assaulted her and raped her, the release said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Stafford, arrested Wednesday, is facing felony charges of rape, abduction and strangulation.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

