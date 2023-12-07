County balances 2024 budget, allocates ARPA funds

Branch County commissioners tentatively approved an almost balanced 2024 budget without seeing actual numbers during a slide presentation from administrator Bud Norman Wednesday.

Commissioners then voted to fund four of eight requests from the remaining $4.9 million American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief grant.

County commissioners allocated $600,000 in ARPA funds to refurbishing the Dearth Center at the fairgrounds.

Norman will return with a printed budget for final approval on Dec. 19.

Budget Additions for 2024

In the last two months, commissioners, by vote or consensus, told Norman to fund:

Six new road patrol deputies and additional money for the sheriff's operations

A fourth assistant prosecutor

Half of the cost for the MSU Extension 4-H director

Additional expense money for court operations

$10,000 for the county USDA Conservation District

A 4.5% pay increase for elected officials and non-union employees, except commissioners, costing $58,000

With those costs added, Norman told commissioners there was a shortfall of $479,000, which would come from fund balance reserves.

Administrator Bud Norman

Norman explained with Maple Lawn nursing home repaying the remaining $250,000 ARPA loan in January, the actual shortfall will be $229,000.

Chairman Tim Stoll said of the shifting figures, "It's all a shell game."

County chairman Tim Stoll

Norman assured commissioners, "Historically, we have always come in under budget" when the fiscal year ends.

Questioned by Commissioner Jon Houtz about the current fund balance reserves, Norman said the fund is about 30% of the annual budget.

With final adjustments to the general and special fund budgets, Norman expects the fund balance to start 2024 at around 20%, within auditors' recommendations.

Norman explained he estimated revenues conservatively.

Consulting with Treasurer Steve Rutz, he said the marijuana excise tax would be higher than expected. The county also earns high interest on county deposits, including most of the allocated but mostly unspent $8.2 million ARPA grant.

Final ARPA allocations

Commissioners took individual votes on eight requests for the remaining $4.9 unallocated ARPA funds.

Three were unanimously rejected 5-0. Those included $500,000 to help fund a local farmers' community market at the former Family Faire store, $100,000 to the Community Foundation for scholarships to bring graduates back to the county, and to Maple Lawn for building equipment replacement.

Commissioners unanimously approved spending $3 million to update county buildings.

The last renovations took place in 2000. Insurance safety inspectors warned that torn carpeting presents risks for the county. The county last upgraded its courtrooms 20 years ago.

Commissioners will use $1.75 million to replace lost revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners have already used $500,000 from ARPA funds to loan to the Maple Lawn county-owned nursing facility. Half the money paid back has already gone into the general fund.

In three 3-2 votes with commissioners Stoll, Tom Matthew, and Alan McClellan in the majority and Houtz and Randall Hazelbaker in the minority, APRA allocations were made.

Approved was a $50,000 program to foster more childcare for county residents.

They approved $600,000 for renovations to the Dearth Community Center at the fairgrounds, cutting down the $1 million request.

Commissioners rejected allocating $1 million to 911 Central Dispatch for loan repayment for the new county emergency radio system.

Revenues from communications surcharges are less than anticipated to pay off the six-year loan.

Norman planned to use $1.56 million from fund balance reserves to balance the 911 special fund budget for the loan repayment.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

