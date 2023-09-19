County board approves budget for bus system, youth funding mechanism

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners last week signed off on a budget for the Straits Regional Ride bus system and approved the creation of a department to funnel money into youth programs in the county.

The Straits Regional Ride (SRR) is a multi-county bus system serving communities in Cheboygan and parts of Emmet and Presque Isle counties. Commissioners approved a $1.5 million budget for the bus system for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

More information on SRR can be found at cheboygancounty.net.

Separately, commissioners approved the creation of a recreation and culture department within its general fund as an accounting procedure, according to county administrator Jeffery Lawson.

"The board of commissioners approved the distribution of up to $410,000 for youth project funding. This is a program that the board set up this year for units of government and nonprofits that applied for youth funding. We received 16 applications and we funded 10 projects. For accounting purposes we had to set up the department to distribute the funds," Lawson said.

Projects approved included $100,000 to Tuscarora Township for safety enhancement at Cooperation Park. The city of Cheboygan and the Cheboygan Little League were given $100,000 for a 900 square-foot building including a concession stand, warming area, and restrooms at a park. The village of Mackinaw City was given $15,760 for a basketball court.

Lawson said most of the projects are scheduled for the next fiscal year.

"One that we awarded (for this year) is to the Wolverine Community Library for $125,000 so the library can purchase its building from the village of Wolverine," he said.

