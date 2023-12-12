County board closes out CDBG grant for RWD #5

Dec. 12—The Stephens County Commissioners heard from one of the County's Rural Water District's and its grant process during a public hearing on Monday.

County officials heard updates on the fiscal year 2022 CDBG Grant for the Water System Improvements Project for Stephens County Rural Water District (RWD) #5 and the final performance report.

Millie Vance, CDBG Coordinator, said the public hearing is to inform the public on the grant process.

She said they are pleased to close out the grant which was sponsored in fiscal year 2022.

"The county received $600,000 in CDBG grant funds, RWD #5 committed $600,000 in matching funds," she said.

Vance said with the grant money they are required to host two public hearings: one for the application phase and one for the close out phase.

"The project did serve the entire RWD which equates to 5,115 persons," she said.

According to Vance, the money went toward about 12,600 feet of eight-inch water line, as well as constructed flooring rooms on a couple of the wells.

"With this they are going to have a better quality of water (and) better quantity distribution wise," she said.

The board concluded the public hearing and opened discussion on a closeout resolution for the Water System Improvements Project for Stephens County RWD #5 before approving the resolution.

Next, the board re-opened old business to award a six-month bid for grader blades for Stephens County Districts #1, #2 and #3 with prices effective Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024.

Commissioner Russell Morgan said after some checking on prices he recommended going with Doug Ross, which the board approved.

Then, the county board tabled a resolution to accept a donation of 222 tons of asphalt millings from Oklahoma Department of Transportation to Stephens County to gather more information.

In another segment, Ken Shaw, construction manager at-risk (CMAR), with Hope Equipment and Construction, told the County Commissioners on Monday after the demolition this past week, the ceilings were down and they are in the process of removing the old duct work this week.

He said Principal Architect Joshua Schoenborn has around 85% of the drawings ready for the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

In other news, the board approved:

—A surplus and disposal of items for Stephens County District #1 and disposal of items for Stephens County District #3.

—Three fairground agreements: one for a Neal McCoy Concert in the Livestock Arena on March 29, 2024; one for Lifeline Screening of America for a screening event in the Winchester Room on Dec. 21; and one for the Cotton Electric annual meeting in the Stephens County Arena on Sept. 26, 2024.

The Stephens County Commissioners will convene again for the next weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at their office, located inside the Stephens County Courthouse.