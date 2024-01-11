County board debates key details of new housing policy

Jan. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — New "workforce housing" projects will come with specific eligibility requirements, but enforcing those rules may be a challenge.

The Grand Traverse County commission debated that thorny issue during a study session meeting on Wednesday morning.

County commissioners have been laboring for weeks to craft policy language for a PILOT policy that would affect workforce housing projects going forward. Wednesday's meeting featured a passionate discussion about the key details of that policy.

PILOT stands for "payment-in-lieu-of-taxes" — a program that encourages the construction of rental units at below-market rates. State laws passed in 2023 authorize counties to collect a percentage of rental income instead of the usual property taxes for those properties.

To qualify for a PILOT tax abatement under state regulations, developers must promise to target renters who earn between 80-120 percent of area median income.

The current AMI for Grand Traverse County is about $89,900 according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That means a household with two adults earning about $45,000 each would be at 100 percent of the AMI for this area.

But who will verify and enforce those limits?

"The burden of proof should be on the developer or property owner," said Commissioner Brad Jewett.

"We don't want to be the PILOT police," added commissioner Brian McAllister.

One developer of workforce housing said such eligibility data is routinely collected each year, as required by state and federal agencies.

"We do that for [the Michigan State Housing Development Authority] and we can easily share that data with the county," said Michael DiCarlantonio, vice president of the Wallick Communities.

Whether other developers of PILOT-eligible projects would do the same is an open question, officials said.

Wallick Communities is developing a 192-unit rental housing project near Chum's Corner in Blair Township. It received a $5 million grant from MSHDA through that agency's "Missing Middle" financial partnership program.

Failure to track tenant income levels can lead to major financial penalties for developers who accept millions in government grant money.

For example, a developer like Wallick violates the terms of the MSHDA grant by not enforcing the income limitations, it could be subject to a "recapture" of some or all of that grant money, DiCarlantonio said.

"That's a significant risk on the table for us. We take it very seriously."

Besides the reporting issue, commissioners wondered what happens when a renter's income grows beyond the 120 percent AMI limit in the current policy language?

"Under the state policy, we don't punish renters if their annual income rises above 120 percent AMI until it reaches 140 percent," said Jon Stimson, executive director of HomeStretch, a Traverse City-based nonprofit that partners with developers like Wallick to build more affordable housing options.

Board chair Rob Hentschel was heartened by that answer.

"I'm glad to hear that it doesn't punish people from getting to a better position in life."

Improving the process for PILOT applications was also on the table at Wednesday's meeting.

Commissioners agreed that developers should submit a complete PILOT application to the county at the same time it submits paperwork to state and township authorities.

Long delays in getting project details have "put us under the gun, time-wise," said commissioner T.J. Andrews. "We need to break that pattern and insist on early access to the paperwork."

Board members also agreed that the PILOT policy would require proof that renters of below-market rate housing use the apartment as their primary residence — not a second home or seasonal residence.

One area of the newly revised policy championed met with resistance. Andrews proposed at an earlier meeting that PILOT-eligible projects should be limited to households making 100 percent of AMI, which is 20 percent lower than the state regulation. Such a change would, in concept, lower monthly payments on average.

However, most board members advised keeping with the 120 percent AMI limit because it matches state policy and may promote more construction of rental housing in the area.

"Inventory is always the answer," said board member Darryl Nelson. "When we build more units, it affects affordability across the market. Workforce housing is aimed at people like teachers, firefighters and young professionals. When those folks earn more money over time, they tend to move up to whatever they can afford, leaving less expensive housing to others."

Supply and demand does affect prices, said commissioner Ashlea Walter. "But it's still really hard for [lower-income residents] find housing. A new PILOT policy is one of the tools in our toolkit. Is it enough? No. But it's a start."

Hentschel said he was "on the fence" about the revised policy language regarding income limits.

"I'd like to put in a word for capitalism. If you can afford more, you're likely to produce more for the economy ... When there's less demand in a market, rents tend to go down."

Jewett expressed concern that a rapid increase in PILOT tax abatements in the future could affect the county's ability to pay for essential services.

The next step for the county board is to submit PILOT policy revisions to the county attorney's office for further refinement.

That finalized version will then be presented for a vote of the entire commission at the next board meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Governmental Center at 400 Boardman Avenue in Traverse City.