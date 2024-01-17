County Board OKs resolution barring non-citizens from county services

Jan. 16—Effingham County is taking measures to make it more difficult for non-citizen immigrants to receive any locally funded services as the state of Illinois continues to experience an immigrant crisis. The situation has been exacerbated by Texas's decision to send buses and planes full of migrants, many of the them asylum seekers, to Chicago.

In light of the crisis, the Effingham County Board Tuesday approved a resolution prohibiting any county tax dollars from being spent on services for non-citizens. These services include housing, food, transportation and medical care.

A similar resolution barring non-citizen immigrants from receiving tax funded services was recently approved by the local government in Homer Township, which is located just outside of Chicago

According to the resolution, which Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit read aloud during the meeting, the county is not equipped to "deal with issues related to the immigration crisis."

"We cannot accommodate additional homeless individuals," Douthit said, repeating the language from the resolution.

In the resolution, the county board blames the federal government, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago for "failing to adequately prepare for and prevent the exponential increase of illegal migrants and/or asylum seekers entering the United States of America who travel into the state of Illinois and county of Effingham."

In particular, the resolution references Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's 30-day proclamation made in September of 2022 declaring the state's plans to support asylum seekers. The resolution also expresses the board's concern that immigrants being bused into the area could spark protests and other forms of civil disobedience, which could require an increase in law enforcement presence in the county.

The resolution also includes language that allows for county tax dollars to be used for services for non-citizen immigrants in emergency situations, but Effingham County State's Attorney Aaron Jones believes the resolution is still clear in conveying the county's message that it is not prepared to take in an influx of immigrants.

"That's ultimately the way this was drafted, and I think that I'm OK with the language in it for accomplishing that," Jones said.

Effingham County Board Vice Chairman Dave Campbell voiced his support for the resolution.

"We don't want our taxpayers to have to foot the bill on this," Campbell said. "That's the bottom line."

Before the board voted on the matter, Board Member Norbert Soltwedel recommended that the county make surrounding communities aware of the resolution to avoid any confusion or miscommunication.

"It just seems to me we need to put the people on notice that might drive the bus here or send them here because once they're here, it's kind of too late," Soltwedel said.

Additionally, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said that although he doesn't believe the immigration crisis has had much of an impact on Effingham County, he doesn't intend to assist the state in escorting any migrants.

"Sometimes they're not taking them to Chicago, they're dropping them short," Kuhns said. "If we have that problem here in Effingham, I would always want to be part of the solution to that problem."

Also during the meeting, board members briefly discussed the role of local municipalities in ensuring that they have zoning regulations in place that prevent large migrant camps from being set up within the county.

Douthit noted that the county doesn't control zoning beyond its unincorporated areas, but he said some constituents have expressed their concerns regarding the matter.

"I've fielded phone calls on it," Douthit said.

The board did not act on the zoning matter during its meeting Tuesday.

Effingham County Board member Elizabeth Huston was absent.

