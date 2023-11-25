CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County commissioners on Nov. 28 will consider a budget proposal for 2024 that is basically equal to this year's budget.

County administrator Jeff Lawson said next year's proposed spending plan totals about $17.4 million, the same as in 2023. If adopted as is, the property tax millage rate will be 5.6711 mills, unchanged from 2023. That means the property owner of a home that has a taxable value of $50,000 will pay $283.55 in taxes to cover the budget next year.

Cheboygan County currently has about 140 employees and salaries and benefits will make up about 70 percent of the budget, the same as this year, according to Lawson.

Cheboygan County Administrator Jeffery Lawson

"There are no major changes in operational expenditures. The county is planning to purchase fewer fleet vehicles and spend less in capital expenditures as compared to 2023," Lawson said.

Planed capital projects for next year include the following: $415,000 for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) work at the county building, $145,000 for county building energy efficiency including doors and windows, $200,000 for a generator at the county building, $200,000 for remodeling the circuit court and $120,000 for senior center pavement repair and building painting.

The budget for Lawson's office is $292,490, up from $274,652 last year while the proposed budget for the office of prosecuting attorney Melissa Goodrich is $717,812, down slightly from $762,575 in 2023.

The budget for Sheriff Tim Cook's department is estimated at nearly $2.6 million compared to $2.72 million this year.

The county operates on a Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 fiscal year.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: County board to review 2024 spending plan on Nov. 28