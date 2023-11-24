County board to review proposed 2024 budget at Nov. 28 meeting

GAYLORD — The Otsego County Board of Commissioners will review a proposed 2024 budget that has a 9.4% increase in spending at the Nov. 28 meeting.

Finance director and assistant county administrator Mel Maier said commissioners will work from a 2024 budget that totals about $31.4 million, up from the 2023 budget of $28.7 million.

If the county board approves the $31.4 million, "including the county’s operational millage and special millages, a homeowner with a (property that has a) taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $485 for county taxes," Maier said.

Mel Maier

According to Maier, the county’s proposed 2024 budget can be described as focused and lean.

"In the 2024 proposed budget, the county has a $50,000 budget to address failing infrastructure at the Alpine Center. In 2023, there was mold and lead remediation, roof work, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) work to address flooding in our equalization department and other repairs," said Maier.

She noted that the 2024 spending plan also includes a reduction in two special millages, the purchase of a new sheriff department vehicle, and finalizing the move of the Land Use department to the county building in downtown Gaylord "to enhance the one-stop-shop service model."

The 2024 budget has 155 positions budgeted compared to 148 this year.

"Similar to the 2023 budget, salaries and benefits are slightly over half of the proposed 2024 budget," Maier said.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

In July, the county board approved using up to $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards the construction of a new court building on county-owned land between Otsego and Illinois avenues in Gaylord. The county is currently working with an architect for construction concepts.

The county operates on a Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 fiscal year, except for the county commission on aging and the bus system which operate on a Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 budget year.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: County board to review proposed 2024 budget at Nov. 28 meeting