County board schedules special meeting about former nursing home

Feb. 1—URBANA — The Champaign County Board is seeking public input as it mulls whether to lift a restrictive covenant on the former University Rehabilitation Center of C-U and allow the property to be used as something other than a nursing home.

The board will hold a special study session to discuss the subject and answer questions at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Shields-Carter Meeting Room at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana, County Executive Steve Summers said.

The former nursing home property at 500 Art Bartell Road, Urbana, is being advertised by Frontline Real Estate Partners on behalf of M&T Bank. Summers said it has been marketed to dozens of entities, both as a skilled-care facility as well as for other uses.

"Presently, they've received five offers, all of which are significantly less than the outstanding mortgage amount and all of which are not nursing home facilities," he said.

Moving forward, the county board will need to decide whether to lift the deed restriction they placed on the property when it was sold in 2019, in exchange for payment from the bank. The commitment stated that the former Champaign County Nursing Home site could not be used as anything but a nursing home until 2028.

The alternative, Summers said, is to leave the restrictions in place and allow the property to remain vacant until the term expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

He expects that the upcoming meeting will be discussion only, as the county is lacking additional information from the bank, such as how much they would pay the county to lift the restriction. They have also not shared details about the offers they've received.

The University Rehabilitation Center of C-U was shut down by its owners last spring. William Rothner, the manager of University Rehab Real Estate LLC, had previously appealed to the Champaign County Board for a waiver to the restrictive covenant.

In the fall of 2023, Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer approved an order in a lawsuit over unpaid mortgage debt for the nursing home, which included appointing Frontline as the receiver to handle, in part, the sale of the property.

Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. had filed a lawsuit in Champaign County in May seeking the unpaid balance of $12 million in two loans taken out by buyers of the former county nursing home to finance the purchase.

According to the lawsuit — which named University Rehab Real Estate, University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Atied Associates and Rothner — there was $10.3 million in principal, late charges and interest due on the loans.

Summers said that the county was initially very optimistic when they heard that Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. was going to specifically look for skilled care providers who might want to buy the property. However, the bank could not get any to make an offer.

Additionally, a program manager with the Illinois Department of Public Health informed Summers that the license for the nursing home has lapsed, and any new operator would have to invest significant capital to get the property in compliance with all current IDPH codes.

"The gentleman from IDPH said he had not seen a nursing home that had lost its license ever opened again as a skilled care facility," Summers said.