County board supports state workers returning to in-person operations

Tuesday morning, the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the State of Michigan, urging state workers to get back to in-person working, rather than remotely, to better serve the needs of the state residents.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution urging workers for the State of Michigan to return to in-person operations, rather than continuing to work remotely.

The county commissioners had requested Cheboygan County Administrator Jeff Lawson prepare this resolution after hearing comments at the Feb. 8 county commission meeting from Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont.

Clarmont had spoken about issues his department had with trying to respond to certain cases where a state worker was needed to assist, after the board had discussed some maintenance on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building the county owns.

"I just want to bring two things to light, because it was mentioned again about the maintenance of this building back here, the department of human services," said Clarmont. "I just ask you to look on your way out today, to see how many people are there. The state employees are still not back at work."

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department works with the Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services on a regular basis. Both of these services are provided through the State of Michigan, through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"No hit on the employees, but our state's policy right now, where the state employees are still not back to work, is ludicrous," said Clarmont. "And that affects everyone."

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont

Clarmont said if his department needs to get in touch with a Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services employee, there are several steps they have to go through in order to do so. These steps start with a phone call to Lansing to request assistance, rather than making a phone call to the office in Cheboygan. These calls are not always answered or returned immediately.

"The point being is that the state employees — for whatever reason, COVID apparently — are not back to work, but everybody else is. We're putting all this money into that building for what," said Clarmont.

Story continues

The sheriff wanted to make sure it was understood he was not talking poorly about the state employees. He also was not downplaying the seriousness of the virus and its effects. His concern was more with the policy in place by the state that didn't allow the state employees to be back in person.

"We need to speak out on this kind of stuff, because nothing replaces in person when it comes to the care of our children and the care of our needing adults," said Clarmont. "For my guys, when they respond to something like this, it certainly helps when you have someone in person, when we can talk to someone in person."

Clarmont said when they have to go through the online process, or make phone calls to try to get in touch with a protective services worker, it causes problems.

After hearing the concerns from the sheriff, several of the county commissioners expressed interest in having a resolution drafted to voice the board's support of those workers returning to providing in-person services as soon as possible.

"It's disconcerting for sure," said commissioner Steve Warfield.

Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners Chair John Wallace agreed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building needed to be reopened to residents and the workers back in person, providing services to county residents.

"We have a lot of people that need those services and right now the Salvation Army is doing a lot of it," said Wallace.

The resolution presented Tuesday morning to the county board urged the governor to immediately direct department and state agencies to take the steps necessary to return to in-person operations as quickly as possible, to provide services to state residents who need them.

The resolution noted the majority of businesses, industry, school districts and local governmental units have all returned to in-person operation. Complaints the county has received regarding lack of accessibility or delays in response of state workers while trying to receive services were also referenced.

"I think we're all in support of that," said Wallace.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the county commissioners. Copies of this resolution will be sent to all the other counties in the state, as well as state representatives, state senators, the governor and the Michigan Association of Counties.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: County board supports state workers returning to in-person operations