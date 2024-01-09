County board works to finalize PILOT policy for workforce housing

Jan. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — Defining affordable housing and how to create it continues to challenge Grand Traverse County elected officials.

Three Grand Traverse County commissioners commissioners met Monday morning in a special study session to finalize language regarding so-called PILOT incentives for developers. Another study session meeting on the topic is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. following weeks of discussion in late 2023.

PILOT stands for "payment-in-lieu-of-taxes" — a relatively new program that encourages the construction of rental units at below-market rates. New state laws passed in 2023 authorize counties to collect a percentage of rental income instead of the usual property taxes for those properties.

Exactly how, where and when the county will grant PILOT incentives is the focus of the board study sessions this week. Commissioners hope to craft precise policy language that can applied consistently in the future, rather than handling such requests on an ad hoc, one-at-a-time basis.

At Monday's study session, board members focused first on the process of granting those incentives — what details are needed at what time. Getting more information from developers sooner is critical to managing those requests, they said.

"We'd really like to get those details at the same time as the city and/or townships receive them," said commissioner T.J. Andrews. "That way, we won't be under the gun [for reviewing PILOT applications]."

Two other components were also added to the new PILOT policy on Monday: First, commissioners agreed to reduce the maximum rent for PILOT projects from 120 percent of area median income (AMI) to 100 percent, which would result in lower monthly rents for those units.

Second, they agreed the policy should require that those reduced-rent units be available only to permanent residents — not seasonal residents who may use the space as a second home.

Andrews, who represents District 7, is an advocate for building more affordable housing in the area. She emphasized that there's a big difference between workforce housing and affordable housing.

"There's been an enormous increase in the number of homeless people in Michigan," she said. "The greatest need in our area is for rental units that cost below 60 percent of the AMI. While a new PILOT policy will help build more workforce housing, it doesn't address this greater need."

After Wednesday's study session, the new PILOT policy language will be reviewed by county attorneys, then submitted to the full county board for a vote, which is expected at the regular Jan. 17 meeting.