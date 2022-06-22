County budget of $2.7B OK'd with new investments in health care

Ventura County government will operate under a $2.7 billion budget in the next fiscal year, with new investments in health care.

The spending plan approved unanimously Monday by the Board of Supervisors is up 5.8%, a $147 million increase driven by growth in salaries and benefits, the addition of 250 new positions and a doubling in the cost of liability insurance.

The price of liability insurance grew from $14 million to $31 million, a trend likely to continue over the next few years. Managers tied the surge to volatility in the insurance market, shrinking numbers of insurers and the risks inherent in offering law enforcement, fire protection and health care services. The increase reflects higher premiums, not an increase in the county's losses, said Shawn Atin, the county's personnel director.

Almost all of the new jobs are in health care, including clinic and public health programs and a long-planned unit for jail inmates diagnosed with psychiatric and other medical issues. The unit is due to open by early next year at the Todd Road Jail west of Santa Paula.

The additional staff brings the total number of positions above 10,000 in the local government that provides law enforcement, firefighting, environmental enforcement and other public services.

Supervisor Matt LaVere said salaries may need to grow more in light of inflation and the high cost of living in Ventura County.

Like other employers, the county is having trouble hiring and keeping people in the wake of the pandemic. Staff vacancies have risen to 16% across county government compared with the standard levels of 10 to 11%, Atin said.

Keeping staff is essential because public services have to be provided, board Chairwoman Carmen Ramirez said.

Chief Financial Officer Kaye Mand said the county retained its high credit ratings, which lower borrowing costs.

The county's reserves for unforeseen costs stand at $160 million or 12.4% of the $1.29 billion general fund budget.

The county has to add money each year to keep the percentage in the double digits as the budget grows. The new budget contains an additional $5 million, but the government has never reached the goal of 15%.

Interim CEO Sevet Johnson said the county is in strong financial shape but faces challenges, including inflation, the rising cost of elections now that ballots must be mailed to all voters, and the impact of the stock market fall on the county pension fund.

The only trouble spot in the budget in recent years has been the Ventura County Medical System, which has struggled with deficits.

But officials are projecting the network of hospitals and clinics will clear $9 million in the current fiscal year and break even in the new year that begins July 1. Spending is projected to rise to $597 million, up $30 million, as services return to pre-pandemic levels, said Barry Zimmerman, director of the county Health Care Agency.

Critics say the true state of the books is worse because the medical system that is supposed to sustain itself depends on a fluctuating cash-flow loan from the county's general fund that is rarely paid off. The amount is due to reach $124 million by June 30.

David Grau, president of the Ventura County Taxpayers Association, questions whether it is a loan or simply a contribution of capital.

"They don't seem to be making progress," he said.

Zimmerman, though, says it will be paid off once the state sends overdue funding. Although there's no guarantee that will ever happen, Zimmerman said numerous health systems are working on the issue.

