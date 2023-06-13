County budget approved: What does that mean for you?

A rendering shows the proposed justice center. The complex would consist of the sheriff's office, courthouse and jail all being located in one uptown location.

The Cleveland County budget for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year of $146.7 million was approved this week and, in what is good news for residents, contains no tax increases.

Todd Carpenter, interim county manager, presented the budget to commissioners in May, and it was voted on and unanimously approved last week.

Carpenter said the theme of the budget is outstanding service delivery.

“The leadership of our board, the commitment of our employee base and the desire to continuously improve as an organization makes us a resilient government,” he said. “One that is fiscally responsible and dedicated to improving our community and creating a better life for our residents of Cleveland County.”

The budget incorporates the county’s strategic plan and focuses on five areas:

Economic development, community engagement, public safety, fiscal sustainability and community wellness.

According to Carpenter’s budget message, the county is experiencing growth in its population, property and sales tax, jobs, housing and industry.

Some of the highlights include:

A 5% cost of living adjustment for employees.

Maintaining the current property tax rate of 54.75 cents per $100 of valuation, the 14 cent public school tax and 8.75 cent fire tax rate.

Total revenue in the general fund is budgeted at $134.6 million, which is $9 million more than last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the consolidation of the rescue squads into Cleveland County government and increased debt funding for the justice center project.

The county is expecting to see an additional $75,000 in revenue generated by the Two Kings Casino.

Seven new full-time positions will be added, including four sheriff’s office deputies, a victim specialist, a shooting range officer and a mechanic.

The school system’s budget increased from $31.5 million to $32.4 million. This represents $900,000 in teaching supplements.

Capital projects of $171.9 million currently or soon to be underway include:

First ever information technology strategic plan

Moving 911 and emergency operations center into the former Red Cross building

Justice Center campus

Renovations at the health department to co-locate DSS and health department

Lighting and AV replacement at the LeGrand Center

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: County budget approved: What does that mean for you?