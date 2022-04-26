County: Burdette Park investigation triggered by irregularities in campground receipts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office have both confirmed an investigation involving Burdette Park.

The investigation was spurred by irregularities "relating to the accounting of campground receipts," according to a release from attorney's for the Vanderburgh County Commission.

In the release, it states on Dec. 3, 2021, Burdette Park Director Jerry Grannan referred the matter for investigation to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

"As this relates to personnel matters and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be disclosed while the investigation is pending," the release states.

SBOA Chief of Staff Jennifer Gauger said there is an ongoing investigation regarding Burdette Park. She anticipates a final report to be released in the next few months.

Sheriff Dave Wedding told the Courier & Press his office is investigating but is waiting on the final audit so "that we are on the same page and not conflicting."

Vanderburgh County stated in its release both Burdette Park and the county are cooperating with law enforcement.

