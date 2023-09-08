County buys land for new local school

Sep. 8—GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved spending $2.54 million to buy nearly 28 acres for a new school in the southwestern part of the county that will become a K-8 campus.

The unanimous vote Thursday night concluded a review process that started this past spring and included the High Point City Council agreeing to voluntary annex and rezone the property. Guilford County Schools officials told The High Point Enterprise earlier this week that the county purchase of the school site at S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads is the final step before work could begin.

Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point, whose District 6 includes the school site, said he voted for the proposal because it was an appropriate price for the land, though he has reservations about the site and shares the concerns of neighboring residents. In April he referred to the Guilford County Schools plan to locate the school as "garbage."

The selection of the school site generated controversy as residents who live near the location raised objections. They contend that the school would lead to hazardous road congestion and doesn't fit with the rural character of the area.

School system leaders say they will work with the N.C. Department of Transportation to upgrade roads around the school. The Katherine G. Johnson K-8 School, named after a pioneer Black female mathematician with NASA, will be constructed with proceeds from the $300 million school bond approved by voters in the November 2020 general election.

The purchase of the land means the school district can begin the design phase, though a time frame for construction and price tag for the school is to be determined.

In other business the commissioners:

—Approved allocating $725,471 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to extend an eviction prevention program launched two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic. The program in conjunction with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies aims to limit tenant evictions in the aftermath of the repeal of eviction moratoriums first instituted at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

—Authorized the county manager to enter into an amended agreement with the city of High Point to allocate $5.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for High Point nonprofits The Bridge, D-Up and the YMCA of High Point. The three groups will use the money for community projects. The county initially approved the agreement this past July.

—Authorized the county manager to demonstrate the intent to support Guilford Technical Community College with $11.1 million for the college's aviation training center project. The commissioners didn't vote to allocate the money now but showed its support for the project as GTCC seeks authorization from the State Board of Community Colleges.

