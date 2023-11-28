County certifies election, heeds court order

Nov. 28—(This story originally appeared in Tuesday's e-edition.)

After a 15-minute pause Monday morning during its meeting, the Lawrence County Board of Elections certified the results of the 2023 general election by a 2-0 vote.

The pause was necessitated by a ruling issued last Tuesday by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania requiring mail-in ballots that have signatures but no dates on the outer envelopes must be counted.

Lawrence County received four on-time mail-in ballots with the voters' signatures on the outer envelopes but no dates. Those previously had not been included in the county's totals.

The election board members — Brian Burick, chairman, and Frank Piccari — paused their advertised meeting to make phone calls for final clarification as to whether those four votes should be counted in, and whether the county could get a time extension to add them systemically before certifying the election.

Board member John R. Seltzer was absent from the meeting.

The board and county elections Director Tim Germani learned from state officials by telephone during the short recess that the four votes must be counted and that the election certification cannot be delayed.

The deadline to certify was Monday.

Germani said the four ballots, which have since been added to the tallies, included two from Shenango Township's first precinct; one from Ellwood City's fifth ward, second precinct; and one from Neshannock Township's second precinct.

The total election results were to be posted on the county's website at lawrencecountypa.gov by 4 p.m. Monday, with the words, "unofficial election results" changed to "official election results."

The court's order to include the undated votes in the totals was in the Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and others versus Schmidt and others lawsuit.

Notice of it was sent to counties via email from Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions, Office of the Secretary.

Germani emphasized that adding the four votes to the county's tallies did not change the outcome of any of the races in Lawrence County.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

