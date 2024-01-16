County-City Building and courthouses closed after pipe burst, heat lost. Meetings canceled.

SOUTH BEND — The County-City Building and the adjoining county courthouses and Law Building are closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 because the heat went out in the buildings.

That means cancellations for the originally scheduled meetings of the county's Redevelopment Authority at 8 a.m., Redevelopment Commission at 9 a.m. and county commissioners at 6 p.m.

A press release from county Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer states that the low temperatures inside of the buildings triggered their closure. A note from Bill Schalliol, the county’s economic development director, said they were in the low 50s by morning.

The trouble began with burst pipe in the lobby of the Courthouse 3 building, followed by the loss of heat, Baxmeyer wrote. He said repairs are being made. The same heat source serves both the County-City Building and the courthouses.

In a Facebook post, the county advised: "If you have court today, Please reach out to your attorney or check mycase.in.gov for your new date."

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: County-City Building courthouses close after pipe burst, heat lost