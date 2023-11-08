County, city officers investigating Walton ATM, Logansport car thefts

Nov. 8—The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATM theft that included the theft of a truck, which is now being investigated by the Logansport Police Department.

The investigation began when Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a possible ATM theft from the Lewis Cass administration building, 100 S. Main St. in Walton, at approximately 4:10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 7.

Several Cass County deputies arrived at the scene to find an unoccupied white pickup truck running next to the ATM on the southside of the Lewis Cass administration building.

An unknown amount of money was reported stolen from the ATM by the suspects. Parts of the ATM were also found scattered on the streets of Walton.

Evidence at the scene indicates the ATM, which is owned by Horizon Bank of Michigan City, was damaged and the money theft occurred at 2:34 a.m.

The truck, a white Ford F-350 flatbed pickup, had been stolen from American Tool Time, 3325 E. Market St. in Logansport, sometime after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, but had not yet been reported by the owner.

The preliminary investigation was led by Deputy Michael Thomison. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information, video from surveillance cameras or tips on the case is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 574-752-7800.