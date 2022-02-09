County commission discusses proposed Calumet bond financing for Montana Renewables Project

COUNTY GOVERNMENT FOR ONLINE

Cascade County commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a resolution of intent regarding the $550 million bond financing for the Montana Renewables project at Calumet during their Tuesday morning meeting.

It was clarified by County Deputy Attorney Carey Ann Haight that this resolution was not the final action on this matter, saying Tuesday’s resolution was “introductory.”

This resolution represents the county’s intent to issue bonds in the maximum principal amount of $550,000,000 and loan the proceeds of the bonds to Montana Renewables, LLC, per the agenda background.

Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs said that Cascade County would not be responsible for payments on the bonds, adding the county has used Industrial Development Bonds in the past with Montana Milling to finance the organic mill processing plant.

“It's not an often used tool, but it's a very effective tool because the county is under no obligation on these bonds,” Briggs said. “We are not responsible for payments, but it is a way that we can assist industrial development by lowering their bond costs.”

According to the agenda report, the tax exempt municipal bonds are based on the finances of Montana Renewables, LLC, a Calumet subsidiary.

Montana Renewables is working to create renewable diesel and is using the funds to finance conversion and construction at the facility to make renewable fuel, per the agenda. It is working alongside conventional Canadian crude refining through Calumet Montana Refining, LLC.

Dan Semmens, an attorney out of Missoula who specializes in public financing, spoke in the meeting about the purpose of the resolution and the importance of the timing.

“It's kind of a technical resolution under the Internal Revenue Code,” Semmens said.

He said there’s a requirement under the Internal Revenue Code, that the governmental body who is issuing the bonds or the notes, in this case the county, who he again emphasized will not have the repayment obligation, has to make a declaration of written intent with regard to the project and reimbursement of original expenditures that the borrower, Montana Renewables, has made in order for a reimbursement to be possible from tax exempt bond proceeds.

Semmens indicated it’s a 60-day look-back period. As an example, he said that if Montana Renewables spent $100,000 on Dec. 31 in furtherance of the cost of the renewable fuels refinery and this were adopted, then that expenditure could be eligible for reimbursement by tax exempt bond proceeds. However, under the Internal Revenue Code, if that expenditure was before the 60-day look-back period, it can’t issue tax exempt bonds to pay the cost of the expenditures.

“The timing here is important as apparently they are spending a fair amount of money on this project right now and they want to be able to look back and use tax exempt bond proceeds which tend to be cheaper than taxable financing like commercial financing,” Semmens said. “They want to be able to use that for the expenditures that they are making and have made recently, so it's a cheaper cost of financing.”

In response to a question from Commissioner Don Ryan, Semmens said the look-back date would be Feb. 8, the date of adoption of the reimbursement resolution.

Haight said there will be a formally published notice that will run three weeks before there is a final action on the matter.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: County discusses proposed bond financing for Montana Renewables Project