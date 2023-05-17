County commission names finalist for police chief

May 17—The Glynn County Commission has found its man for the job of Glynn County Police Chief but one commissioner said he wants the Glynn County Sheriff to be in charge of local law enforcement.

Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 after an executive session at a special-called meeting to name recently hired Glynn County Public Safety Director Scott Ebner as the lone finalist to fill the position.

Interim Chief O'Neal Jackson III has served in the role since December 2022. He took over as the acting chief following former Chief Jacques Battiste's sudden departure.

Commissioners Bo Clark and Sammy Tostensen voted against naming Ebner as the finalist.

Clark said during discussion of the motion made by Commissioner David Sweat that while he believes Ebner is well qualified for the position, it's time to let the Sheriff take over as the top law enforcement officer in the county.

"I can't support that position," Clark said of the job of police chief. "I have been very vocal about the sheriff and I have been that for quite a while and believe the sheriff would be an option."

He thanked Sheriff Neal Jump for the job he does and said Glynn County should be like others in Georgia that rely on the sheriff's office.

"I hope that someday we will get to a point that we will be like 153 other counties in the state of Georgia where we have a sheriff as our top law enforcement," Clark said.

No other comments were made and the vote was taken, officially naming Ebner as the finalist.

There are actually 13 of Georgia's 159 counties that operate county police departments outside of their sheriff's offices. They are Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, Dekalb, Chatham, Clayton, Henry, Athens-Clarke, Floyd, Dougherty, Glynn, Polk and Walker counties.

The Walker County Police Department was created primarily as a code enforcement agency. It has the same arrest powers as the sheriff's office, according to the Walker County website.

Columbus-Muscogee County has a consolidated government under which county-wide law enforcement activities are carried out by the city of Columbus Police Department.

Ebner, who started as Glynn County's Public Safety Director in March, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New Jersey and Florida. He served with the New Jersey State Police for 27 years in the investigative branch, internal affairs, as a regional commander and a chief of staff. He most recently served as deputy superintendent of the agency's administrative branch.

Prior to working in New Jersey, he was a police officer in Cape Coral, Florida.

Ebner has a master's degree in human resources management and bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Seton Hall University and has been through training stints at the FBI National Academy and the Naval Post Graduate School Executive Leaders Program.

Ebner is not yet officially certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council but has started the process to earn equivalency certification, said Chris Harvey, deputy executive director for Georgia POST. The program allows officers with experience from other states to become certified after completing a 16-hour online criminal traffic laws course, use-of-force training and firearms qualifying. Harvey said all of those can be completed as quickly as a few days depending on the circumstances.

Naming Ebner as the lone finalist started the clock on a 14-day waiting period that is required by law before he is officially hired. The final vote by the county commission is set for its regularly scheduled meeting on June 1.

"Meeting and interviewing the many candidates we had for this position was a process the commission undertook seriously and responsibly," commission chairman Wayne Neal said in a release Wednesday from Glynn County. "Mr. Ebner holds the qualifications and qualities we were looking for. He has

established a leadership role within public safety, and we believe he will lead the Glynn County Police Department to a high standard that we expect."

The search for a new chief began in December with the help of the International Chiefs of Police, National Sheriff's Association, National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Police Executive Research Forum, the release said.

County Manager Bill Fallon, Human Resources Director Orah Reed, the Police Advisory Panel and a representative from Georgia POST evaluated the 35 applicants. The county commission then interviewed numerous candidates.

Ebner was not one of those original 35 candidates.

"Scott will have an immediate impact on the Glynn County Police Department," Fallon said in the press release. "His experience in command-level positions will help the GCPD continue to move forward in becoming a modern, highly effective, and accountable law enforcement agency. GCPD has outstanding officers, managers and administrative staff that need a permanent and progressive chief who will provide stability for the department for years to come. I believe Scott fills that need."

Should Ebner be approved for the job, he will be the second head of public safety hired by Glynn County to later shift into the position of police chief. John Powell was hired in 2016 as the county's community services director, which was to oversee public safety operations, and later took the chief's job in 2018 following the late Matt Doering's retirement. Doering had been chief for 14 years.

Powell would later be fired in January 2021 after he and three senior officials were indicted on charges related to a scandal involving officers allegedly sleeping with criminal informants and then lying about it under oath.

Former chief Jay Wiggins served in the position after Powell until December 2022 when he retired, opening the door for the commission to hire Battiste, who left the job in December 2022 after 18 months on the job.

Jackson has been in the interim role since Battiste's exit.

"I am excited and thankful for the confidence and trust the Board of Commissioners and the County Manager have placed on me in the short time I have been with Glynn County as the Public Safety Director. I look forward to serving the men and women of the Glynn County Police Department, as well as all the members that make up Glynn County's Public Safety community," Ebner said in the release. "Relocating my family to Glynn County has been a dream come true since I regularly visited Glynn County as a child. My family and I have embraced moving to Glynn County and we have been openly welcomed by the community."

He was hired as public safety director with an annual salary of $130,000. Glynn County Spokesperson Katie Baasen said his salary as police chief will be formalized when he is hired officially. She also said there is no firm decision yet as to what will happen with the public safety director position Ebner will vacate to become chief of police.