County Commission OK's historic bridge removals

Dec. 19—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Commission on Tuesday approved plans to remove and replace two historic bridges.

Midway Bridge, located near Johnstown, and Ost Valle Bridge, near Thompson, are set to be replaced four years after the County Highway Department first applied for their removal. Both bridges have been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1997.

Both are close to if not more than 100 years old. The Midway Bridge is the only bedstead bridge known to have been built in North Dakota — County Engineer Nick West described it as "truly unique" — and was probably built sometime between 1920 and 1930.

The Ost Valle Bridge is even older, probably having been built around 1910, according to the 1997 registration form filed with the NHRP.

The age of both bridges has, however, caught up with them. The Midway and Oste Valle bridges were subject to a 10-ton weight limit from 2022 onward, according to county documents, and had been designated high and medium priority for replacement or removal, respectively, at the beginning of the year.

Owing to their historic status, the county published a legal ad in June 2021 soliciting adoption of both bridges.

Paul Anderson of Grafton will take ownership of the Midway Bridge, which will be salvaged and moved to private property in Walsh County. The bridge's existing abutments will be salvaged and a new superstructure built on top of it, saving the county "substantial" funds, per West's report.

"It would function," West said. "There'd be no weight limit, and there'd be just enough space for the largest combine to get across."

A biennial inspection of the Ost Valle Bridge in June, however, revealed critical damage to its structure. The bridge was ruled unadoptable and had its weight limit reduced to 3 tons. Both bridges had already been approved for demolition, and an 84-inch concrete culvert is on hand to replace it.

West made an unusual plea for the Ost Valle Bridge, however. Its would-be adopter was still interested in taking the bridge, West said, but didn't have the means to move the bridge intact.

However, West said, the adopter did have the means to cut it into three pieces and reassemble it elsewhere. The bridge's only regular user, a nearby farmer, had given the project his blessing, West said.

"That was my intention, to let the man take the bridge," West said. "The only thing we would lose is the value of the scrap, which is peanuts."

"It's not around, but it's still there," West added.

While he made his plea after the formal vote had been taken, the board gave the unconventional preservation plan the nod.

In other news:

* Board members OK'd a last-minute purchase of a new van for the Human Services Zone at director Tammy Knutson's request. Funds allocated toward unfilled positions in the department will fund the purchase, which has to go through before the end of the year and the new budget cycle.

* The Sheriff's Office raised its overtime rate for contract assignments from $45 to $55 per hour. Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider told board members that the office is regularly contracted for large public events like summer events at River Cities Speedway, as well as occasional requests for additional security. The new rate is still lower than most private security firms and the Grand Forks Police Department, Schneider said.