County commission, school board schedule 2024 meetings

Dec. 27—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Commission has announced its work session, regular and mid-month review meetings for 2024. These meetings are open to the public and are held in the courthouse annex.

The pre-board meeting work sessions are held in the administrative conference room, on the second floor in Room 261-C, starting at 5 p.m. The dates are as follows: Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sep. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The regular meetings follow at 7 p.m., in the Commissioners Meeting Room, on the second floor in Room 201.

The mid-month review meetings are held in the administrative conference room, on the second floor in Room 261-C, starting at 5 p.m. The dates are as follows: Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sep. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

The Colquitt County School District board meetings are also open to the public and are held at 1800 Park Ave. There is a work session that starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The school board's meeting dates are as follows: Jan, 22, Feb. 26, March 25, April 22, May 20, June 24, July 15, Aug. 26, Sep. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.