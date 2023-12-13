County commissioner announces he won't run for office in 2024; here's who has filed so far

As candidate filing gathers steam, familiar names will be on the ballot as well as newcomers for local offices.

But some incumbents won’t be running for re-election in 2024.

Cleveland County Commissioner Ronnie Whetstine, who is serving a second term, announced last week he won’t be seeking a bid.

“After prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided not to seek another four-year term to the board,” Whetstine wrote in a statement. “I do plan to fulfill my obligation to serve out my elected term.”

He wrote he would like to thank the voters for their confidence in his service.

“Working as a commissioner has been exciting and rewarding,” he said. “We’ve been able to accomplish so many good things. The county has a great team of elected officials at every level, working together to bring success and build a stronger community for the next generation.”

Whetstine’s term will end December 2024.

During his tenure, he wrote, economic development growth gained national recognition by Site Selection Magazine, and the county was named the #1 Top Micropolitan in North Carolina and the #9 Top Micropolitan in the United States.

He went on to write that in 2022, his team announced 11 projects with a capital investment of about $400 million and more that 360 new jobs.

“It’s been an amazing time to be part of a growing workforce and workforce training support at the community college,” he wrote. “I’ve appreciated partnering with our state legislative delegation to make the largest investments ever to building the needed workforce training infrastructure at the college, the new justice center, and of course the major investments in capital to our K-12 Schools across the county.”

Whetstine said he plans to remain active and engaged and wants to continue to find ways to serve Cleveland County.

Candidate filing ends at noon, Dec. 15, for the March Primary and November General Election. Here's who's filed so far:

CLEVELAND COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (REP)Johnny HutchinsTony BerryLinda LaineKevin GordonRobert A. WilliamsCLEVELAND COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (DEM)Coleman HuntCLEVELAND COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (REP)Shelia D. CanipeMatthew S. CanipeDavid FisherRobert QueenCLEVELAND COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS (REP)Betsy S. Harnage

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 14 (DEM)Pam Genant

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 14 (REP)

Tim Moore

NC GOVERNOR (DEM)Chrelle Booker Michael R. (Mike) Morgan Marcus W. Williams

NC GOVERNOR (REP)Dale R. Folwell NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (DEM)Ben Clark Rachel Hunt NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (REP)Rivera Douthit Deanna BallardJeffrey Elmore NC ATTORNEY GENERAL (DEM)Tim Dunn Satana Deberry NC ATTORNEY GENERAL (REP)Dan Bishop NC AUDITOR (DEM)Jessica Holmes NC AUDITOR (LIB)Bob Drach NC AUDITOR (REP)Charles Dingee Jack Clark Jim Kee Jeff Tarte NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (DEM)Sarah Taber NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (REP)Steve Troxler NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE (DEM)David Wheeler NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE (REP)

Mike CauseyRobert Brawley NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR (DEM)Braxton Winston II NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR (REP)Luke Farley Travis J. Wilson Jon Hardister Chuck Stanley NC SECRETARY OF STATE (DEM)Elaine Marshall NC SECRETARY OF STATE (REP)Jesse Thomas Chad Brown Christine E. Villaverde91 REP NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (DEM)Katie Eddings NC TREASURER (DEM)Wesley Harris NC TREASURER (REP)A. J. Daoud NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 06 (DEM)Lora Christine Cubbage Allison Riggs NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 06 (REP)Jefferson G. Griffin

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 12 (DEM)Carolyn Jennings Thompson NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 12 (REP)Tom Murry NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 14 (DEM)Ed EldredNC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 14 (REP)Valerie Zachary NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 15 (DEM)Martin E. Moore NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 15 (REP)Hunter MurphyChris Freeman NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 44 (REP)Ted Alexander NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 111 (REP)David Allen Paul Scott Paul Brintley NC SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 01 (REP)Sally Kirby-Turner NC SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 02 (REP)Todd Pomeroy NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 02 (DEM)Angela Woods NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 02 (REP)Brittany Waters Padgett NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 03 (REP)Jeannette R. Reeves NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 04 (REP)Brad Champion NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 05 (REP)Jamie HodgesNC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 39 SEAT 06 (REP)Justin K. Brackett

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: County commissioner announces he won't be running for office in 2024