County commissioner candidates talk zoning, growth and priorities

Early voting is underway in Cleveland County for the March 5 primary election.

Voters will be narrowing down the field of Republican candidates for county commissioner and will select three from the seven running. Those three will then run against two Democrat candidates in the general election in November.

Get to know where county commissioner contenders stand on several issues, including zoning, growth and priorities.

Carter York, Republican, is also running for commissioner but did not respond to The Star's questions.

Stormy Mongiello

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

In evaluating zoning changes, I will be guided by a commitment to fostering sustainable and equitable development. I will prioritize community input, considering the needs and concerns of residents. Environmental impact assessments will ensure that proposed changes align with responsible land use practices. Economic implications, such as job creation and property values, will be weighed alongside social factors like accessibility and inclusivity. Compliance with existing zoning regulations and long-term urban planning goals will be key considerations balanced against water sources, sanitation volume, fire and law enforcement services guidance, school capacities and more. My decisions aim to balance promoting responsible growth, preserving community character, safeguarding the environment, and fostering a harmonious and resilient landscape.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

Ensuring sustainable growth requires a comprehensive evaluation of existing resources, particularly roads, and schools, to prevent overburdening them. Implementing strategic urban planning measures, such as infrastructure upgrades and expansions, can help mitigate these challenges. Collaborative efforts between local authorities, developers, and community stakeholders are essential to address these concerns effectively. Balancing immediate housing needs with a long-term perspective on sustainable growth will be key to fostering a resilient and well-functioning community. Proactive measures, including infrastructure investment and thoughtful zoning policies, can help manage the current strain on resources and contribute to a more sustainable and harmonious future development.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

The community expresses a collective desire for a commission attuned to the diverse concerns within Cleveland County, emphasizing the need for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and inclusive decision-making. As a responsive representative, my commitment will be to 1. understand and address these sentiments, 2. foster open dialogue, and 3. ensure that the commission reflects the diverse perspectives of its community. Since 52% of the workforce is women, and more women work than men - why don’t we have half or more ladies leading? The same thought process ensues for Black, Asian, Native American, and Hispanic populations. You can’t represent, by the people and for the people, by mainly having white gentlemen running everything from one party only.

David Peace (Democrat)

​Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

I would look at what was the land used for before zoning request, location, population in area, the effect rezoning would have on the land, area around the land and the population.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

The county has. Although you have to be careful due to the diverse land use in the county.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

Keeping a close watch on the new justice center building cost.

Keeping businesses coming into the county and investing in the county for more employment and better wages.

Keeping taxes low. No increase if possible and keeping a careful watch on the county budget to stop wasteful spending to keep from raising taxes

Robert Williams

Robert Williams (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

Overland Park, Kansas has grown 30% and doubled in population since 2000. Largely due to successful planning and zoning programs that brought major increases in property values, job creation and overall economic development. While Cleveland County growth has been stagnant over this same period. As a Cleveland County commissioner, I would send a delegation to Overland Park, Kansas to learn how they developed a successful planning and zoning program and bring that knowledge back to Cleveland County.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

No. Because Cleveland County is without a comprehensive and effective plan for housing growth. Also, see the answer to question No. 1 above.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

Fair and honest representation for all.

Maximize citizens participation.

No property tax bill or sales tax increases, link Cleveland County government growth to the growth of the population. Live within our means!

Linda Laine

Linda Laine (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

I would review recent zoning changes that are already in place. Ask why a new change was needed? Who is needing the change? Outside developers/investors or current residents of Cleveland County?

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

When I moved to Kings Mountain in 2017 to help care for my parents, Cleveland County had a lot of people moving here into current housing. Around 2022, a lot of new housing developments started getting approved. Moving slowed down. New developments kept getting approved. Growth is great! Saturation not so much. Who will move here now that multiple Mecklenburg County industries are shutting down or moving?

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

Safety, health and wellbeing of our county residents.

Keeping new taxation as low as possible for current residents. Fair revaluation in 2025. Increase of new residents that come with economic development to pick up the balance.

Approving the county budget with the best interest of the people. Sound mission accomplishment!

Tony Berry

Tony Berry (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

When addressing zone changes, my decision would be based on the following: What laws are currently in effect, how will zoning changes affect surrounding properties and is it worth it. Every scenario will be different, so using these three rules will allow my decision to be fair in each circumstance.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

This question is a bit difficult to answer, but right now I believe the county is handling housing and development responsibly. Cleveland County economy dictates that we need need more affordable housing but we must consider all information before developing.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

Throughout my campaign, I have said the three things that matter most to me are public safety, backing the first responders, economic development by supporting tourism, and responsible fiscal budgeting. I look forward to bringing a fresh voice to the board of commissioners.

Johnny Hutchins

Johnny Hutchins (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

The county’s legal authority to address zoning and land use covers all of the unincorporated parts of the county and several smaller towns within the county. It is important to me to make sure our decisions are in the best interests of all our citizens. We must also ensure that our processes follow county ordinances, and we allow opportunities for the citizens to express their feelings and have their questions answered throughout the zoning or rezoning process.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

The estimated 2024 population, for Cleveland County, is 101,374 with a growth rate of 0.35% according to the most recent census data; we are the 29th largest county in North Carolina. The 2010 population was 97,922 and has seen a growth of 3.53% since that time. At this rate of growth, the county has the opportunity to plan accordingly.

Citizens should know we do not have the authority to manage growth in all parts of the county. As mentioned in the first question, we do not have the authority to govern growth in most municipalities of the county and any of the municipal extraterritorial planning zones within the county.

Shelby and Kings Mountain are the two largest areas within the county, which have municipal extraterritorial planning districts, and are seeing the majority of the current growth within the county.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

The Board of Commissioners deals with a wide array of issues and priorities on a daily basis. Each of these has a different level of importance to each citizen. We work hard to meet expectations and make the best decision possible for all citizens of the county.

I see the top three priorities as follows:

Public safety – we must protect our citizens by giving our first responders the needed resources to keep our communities safe.

Healthcare – it is critical our citizens have access to readily available healthcare.

Economic development – economic growth by creating jobs with high-paying salaries and good benefits.

Kevin Gordon

Kevin Gordon (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

The purpose of zoning is to categorize land to determine what general uses may be permitted; land is typically zoned for residential, commercial, or industrial use. Cleveland County has nine zoning districts, ranging from Restricted Residential to Heavy Industrial.

When addressing zoning changes, my decisions are based on the following: ensuring we follow the process and local ordinances (the unified development ordinance), protect property rights, allowing the public the opportunity to participate, and rendering a decision which is based upon what is in the best interest of all resident living within Cleveland County now and in the future.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

While the county’s population is growing, it is growing at a rate which is manageable and gives time for the county to plan accordingly. The board of county commissioners does not have authority to address growth and development throughout the entire county.

The county’s authority, related to zoning and land use, covers all of the unincorporated parts of the county as well as the towns of Belwood, Earl, Grover, Lawndale, and Mooresboro. But any municipal extraterritorial planning areas are excluded from the county’s authority.

Since 1959, cities have had the authority to apply their land development regulations to a perimeter area around the city. This area is the municipal “extraterritorial planning jurisdiction,” commonly referred to as the city “ETJ.” Cities in Cleveland County, such as Shelby and Kings Mountain, have exercised this authority to apply city planning and development regulations to these perimeter areas.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

We utilize a council-manager form of government. The commissioners hire a professional manager to oversee the day-to-day operations, while the commissioners focus on county policies. With that, there are many priorities which are before the Commissioners on a routine basis. For me, any concern and/or questions from our citizens are priorities. So, the number one overall priority is customer service.

The following are three high priorities and extremely beneficial in keeping our citizens safe while preparing our county for the future:

Give law enforcement, and other first responders, the resources they need to counter the flood of undocumented immigrants that are at the foundation of gang-related drug trafficking.

Ensure our citizens, especially seniors, have adequate access to the healthcare resources they need.

Build a first-class public education system; the quality of our tomorrow will be determined by the decisions we make today. This begins with a good public school system.

Denise Wright

Denise Wright (Republican)

Zoning is one of the most important things commissioners do on the board. When addressing zoning changes, what does/will guide you in making decisions to deny or approve requests?

I would consider the current zoning/use of the properties in close proximity. Also, I would make sure the request was consistent with the adopted Land Use Plan for the area. Most importantly I will listen to the citizens and the recommendations from the zoning board based on their research before making my decision.

Do you think the county is handling recent housing growth and development in a responsible manner - why or why not?

Currently the most recent housing growth for new developments has been in areas controlled by the city municipalities. There is a shortage of affordable housing for average to lower income families. Growth through dense housing developments must be carefully considered taking into account school capacity, roads and infrastructure. As I have stated in my vision, I am running for a future that properly addresses and directs the growth facing Cleveland County.

What do you think should be commissioner’s top three priorities going forward?

I feel the top three priorities should be working well with all municipalities, properly addressing, and directing the growth facing Cleveland County and preparing our infrastructure for the future.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: County commissioner candidates talk zoning, growth and priorities