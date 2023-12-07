County Commissioner John Tobia under investigation for alleged voter fraud.

County Commissioner John Tobia is under investigation by the state for alleged voter fraud.

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Nov. 9, accuses Tobia, who is also a candidate for Supervisor of Elections, of "criminal use of personal identification information and improper voter registration."

The order didn't offer any specifics about the alleged wrongdoing. The order assigned the investigation to R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, which includes Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

This is a developing stories. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: County Commissioner John Tobia under investigation for voter fraud.