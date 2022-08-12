County commissioner resigns his post following guilty plea

Amanda York, Evening World
·1 min read

The landscape of county government took a dramatic turn Friday morning when Dale Dubois resigned from his seat as Owen County Commissioner following a guilty plea on charges of Official Misconduct.

Owen County Commissioner Dale Dubois
Owen County Commissioner Dale Dubois

Dubois was arrested in early November 2021 on felony charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest and a misdemeanor charge of theft. The charges stemmed from an allegation that he directed county highway workers to make repairs to a local road for his own advantage.

In a plea agreement filed in open court on Friday, Dubois pled guilty to the charge of official misconduct, with the judgment entered and sentenced as a class A misdemeanor. The conflict of interest and theft charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Dubois was also sentenced Friday. He received a 365-day sentence to the Owen County Jail with all but time served suspended to probation. As a condition of his plea agreement, Dubois had to resign from his seat as county commissioner and pay restitution to the Owen County Highway Department in the amount of $2019.49.

The Owen County Republican party will now have to hold a caucus to fill the seat left open by Dubois.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Dale Dubois pleads guilty, resigns as Owen Co. Commissioner

