County Commissioner Rita Pritchett to run against incumbent Lisa Cullen for tax collector

County Commissioner Rita Pritchett filed on Monday to run for Brevard County Tax Collector against incumbent Lisa Cullen, a day before the Commission is slated to discuss instituting term limits for constitutional office holders. The move comes as Pritchett winds down her final year on the Board of Brevard County Commissioners where Pritchett's second and final term will end after the Nov. 5 general election. As a resident of Titusville, Pritchett has represented North Brevard's District 1 on the Board since 2016. Cullen has worked in the Tax Collector's office for decades, serving as the agency's head since 2008. She has run unopposed three times since her initial win in 2008. Cullen has previously said she would not seek office past her coming term if she were to win reelection again this year.

Both Pritchett and Cullen are Republicans and will face off in the Aug. 20 primary election. If no members of any other parties file to run by that time, the primary winner will automatically win the seat.

Incumbent Brevard Tax Collector Lisa Cullen at a meeting of the Brevard County Commission.

A new rule proposed by Pritchett this past week would institute a limit of three four-year terms for constitutional officers. Terms that started before 2024 would not be counted.

Cullen could not immediately be reached for comment on Pritchett entering the race. As the rule change is currently written, if added to the November ballot and approved by voters, the term limit would not be retroactively effective, meaning Cullen would be eligible to serve three complete terms if she were to win in November regardless of her current tenure in office.

Constitutional officers are those elected officials who, although funded through the county government, are elected independently of the governing body of the County Commission. This is enshrined in the Florida Constitution as a form of local separation of powers to ensure policy makers on the Commission cannot exert undue influence over those carrying out policies such as the collection of taxes. Pritchett is not the only current commissioner currently running in a contested election against an incumbent constitutional officer. District 3 Commissioner John Tobia is running against Tim Bobanic for Brevard County Supervisor of Elections.

When reached by telephone Monday, Pritchett said that her career as an accountant combined with her experience as a commissioner make her a natural fit for office, which she said she is seeking as a way to bring a fresh perspective to the role.

"It's just the most intriguing, wonderful sounding job I can imagine having. It would be wonderful to be able to do that job," Pritchett said.

She emphasized that she was not "running against" Cullen but seeking the office as a way to present the public with options through the democratic process.

"These are elected positions and the people should always get a choice," she said. "I think when you get in there with fresh eyes you can maybe tweak some things and make some changes. With my credentials and my experience and my abilities, I think I'll be a good tax collector," she added.

