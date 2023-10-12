County commissioner says James River Valley library board violated open meetings law

Oct. 11—JAMESTOWN — The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors violated the state's open meeting laws when four board members were gathered outside of Alfred Dickey Public Library after the last meeting in September, according to Stutsman County Commissioner Joan Morris.

Morris, an appointed member of the library board, requested on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that the minutes for the Sept. 13 meeting reflect that she believes an open meetings violation had occurred.

"We don't know that," said Joe Rector, library system director.

Library board member Gail Martin said she went home, gathered her groceries, changed clothes, drove down Main Street and saw four board members gathered in front of Alfred Dickey.

Jill Pfaff, library system assistant director, said she only saw three members outside of Alfred Dickey when she left.

Rector said the best practice after a meeting is done is for all board members to say their goodbyes and to head to their next destination separately.

Pam Phillips, library board president, said a request a for an opinion alleging that a public entity held a meeting without posting a public notice must be received by the North Dakota Office of Attorney General within 90 days of the alleged violation regardless of when the requester learned about the violation. She said for all other violations of the open meeting laws, a request for an opinion must be received within 30 days of the alleged violation.

North Dakota Century Code 44-04-17.1 says a meeting is a formal or informal gathering or a work session whether in person or through any electronic means where a quorum of a governing body's members is met. The Century Code says a quorum is one-half or more of the members of a governing body or any smaller number if sufficient for a governing body to transact business on behalf of the public entity.

The library board has seven voting members, and a quorum would be four people.

The Century Code also says a meeting does not include:

* a chance or social gathering at which public business is not considered.

* Emergency operations during a disaster or emergency declared under section 37-17.1-10 or an equivalent ordinance if a quorum of the members of the governing body are present but are not discussing public business as the full governing body or as a task force or working group.

* The attendance of members of a governing body at meeting of any national, regional or state association to which the public entity, the governing body or individual members belong.

* Training seminars where no other public business is considered or discussed.

* Administration of examinations by a regulatory board when no other public business is considered or discussed.

Rector told the library board the painters will be at Alfred Dickey Oct. 19 to paint the children's library. He said the painters will be at the library for about four to five days to complete the project.

He said painters will prepare the wall for painting and the primer has a strong smell, which may cause Alfred Dickey to close. Library services will still be available at the Stutsman County Library, he said.

"I told the staff that we would see if we can stick it out (with) just closing the downstairs," Rector said.

He said any staff members who are sensitive to the smell can go to Stutsman County Library for work.

The children's library in the basement of Alfred Dickey received water damage in December from a pipe burst in a staff restroom. The children's library in the basement of Alfred Dickey had about an inch of water, and about a quarter-inch of water was discovered around the circulation desk on the main level. The burst pipe happened sometime during a winter storm in December when the library was closed.