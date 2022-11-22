County commissioners to address jail overcrowding

Nov. 22—Muskogee Board of County Commissioners on Monday heard from legal authorities about easing the population at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

District Judge Bret A. Smith spoke before the board about causes and possible solutions to the problem.

"My experience with this topic goes back to my days as town judge in Fort Gibson and as a judge here in the city of Muskogee," he said. "I imagine the majority of folks we are having issues with come from those two locations as well as the county."

Muskogee County District Court Clerk Robyn Boswell said part of the problem concerns people once they are in jail.

"Sometimes they're in there for so long they lose their jobs," she said. "Then they have no way to pay for their imposed fines. Next time they're picked up, there's a 'failure to pay' and back in they go."

Smith said he was first approached by District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke last week about the idea of an alternate sentencing program.

"He approached me to see if there are programs we can enter into to help alleviate folks that come into that facility," he said. "And maybe even help resolve their matters. The sheriff's office has this on their minds when it comes to dealing with municipalities and the county with folks that are in that facility."

City of Muskogee Attorney Roy Tucker also spoke about alternate sentencing.

"The city has talked about this internally, both with our staff and with council members," he said. "While we are not taking official action on it, we are certainly supportive. Many of the incarcerated individuals that come through our jail are simply due not to inability to pay the fines but unwillingness."

District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne described the cycle that some people get themselves into like "a rat in a wheel."

"It just keeps spinning and spinning and the animal never gets out," he said.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards brought up the point that some of the people in the facility have to remain there under law.

"By statute, domestic violence, you have to appear in front of a judge before you are released," he said. "If you get picked up on a domestic violence charge at say 3 p.m. Friday, you might not see a judge until 3 p.m. Monday at the earliest. I've seen other counties that have a Saturday morning court to help with this situation."

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons told the board that the detention facility has been at full capacity for several weeks.

"The capacity is 294 and we have been at that and greater for the last two weeks," Simmons said. "And that's not even counting Haskell. I think an alternative sentencing program allows us to still be tough on crime."

While no action was taken on the agenda item, Payne did bring up the board forming a task force to address the issue.

"At this point moving forward, we need to sit down with (Smith) and whoever you suggest be in that meeting and put this task force together," Payne said. "I think that's our next step and see where we go from there. I haven't heard anything that leaves a sour taste in my mouth."