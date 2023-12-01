County commissioners appoint emergency service district No. 8 board

Dec. 1—Henderson County Commissioners appointed, David Deas, Phil Elery, John Johnson, Howard Calloway, and Jay Gravens to serve on the Henderson County Emergency Service District No. 8 Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.

The newly formed ESD includes parts of Pct. 3 & 4 in Henderson County. The Board's term will end Dec. 31.

All five of the ESD 8 Board of Commissioners will have to be appointed in January due to the statutory requirements of Texas.

Commissioners also approved a motion to set a public hearing date for Dec. 12 to consider an application requesting the formation of reinvestment zones for the Tanzanite Energy Storage located on a 12-acre tract and BT McGee Solar Reinvestment Zone, on a 20-acre tract.

If approved, the reinvestment zones would be located in Precinct 3.

Tanzanite Energy Storage and BT McGee Solar are companies which stores and releases power to stabilize the Texas energy grid, according to a statement from the company.

Commissioners also set a public hearing for Jan 2, 2024 pertaining to a request for a tax abatement agreement with Tanzanite Energy Storage LLC and BT McGee Solar, LLC within the Tanzanite Energy Storage and BT McGee Solar Reinvestment Zones.

Commissioners approved the Henderson County Emergency Service District # 3, annual financial statement for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This is in accordance with Texas House Bill 3764.

No financial reports, contracts, right of way permits, budget amendments or bids come before the Court Tuesday.

Payroll Distributions were approved as presented.

A motion to pay bills in the amount of $132,666.11 was also approved.

Commissioners approved a final plat for Beachwood Estates in Pct. 1.

The minutes from Commissioners Court meetings on Nov. 21 and 16 were approved. The purpose of the Nov. 16 special meeting was to canvass the votes from the Nov. 7 election.

The Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. Every Tuesday unless otherwise noted inside the Annex Building, 125 N. Prairieville St. in Athens.