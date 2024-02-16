County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidate: Iliana Holguin

County Commissioners Court Precinct 3

Iliana Holguin

Age: 47

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and a partner with the Law Offices of Armendariz & Holguin in El Paso, TX, which specializes in the practice of immigration and nationality law. I previously served as the Executive Director of Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services (“DMRS”), the largest provider of free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees and their families in El Paso, West Texas and Southern New Mexico. Under my leadership, DMRS received local and national recognition, including the El Paso Bar Association’s Pro Bono Award, the Bishop of El Paso’s Option for the Poor Award, and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild Daniel Levy Award. I have received various honors for my work, including the Mexican-American Bar Association’s Outstanding Member and Strength In Numbers awards, the 2018 NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award, the McDonald’s Hispanos Triunfadores award and was inducted into the El Paso Commission for Women Hall of Fame in 2016. I served as the Secretary of the El Paso County Democratic Party from 2011 to 2016 and was elected El Paso County Chair in March of 2016 and again in March of 2018. On November 3, 2020, I was elected County Commissioner for El Paso County’s Pct.3, which includes the areas of Ysleta, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, Clint, Tornillo, Horizon, Agua Dulce and Eastlake/Mission Ridge. I currently serve on the Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as on the Texas Transportation Commission’s Border Trade Advisory Committee. I am also Vice Chair of the Rio Grande Council of Governments, which recently named me the 2023 Elected Official of the Year.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

As an attorney in private practice, I am able to control the number of cases handled by my law office. Since first taking office on January 1, 2021, I have successfully closed more than half of the cases that had been previously active in my office and continue to close more and more cases with every day that passes. Even though some cases remain pending, by far, most of my time is spent on my duties as a commissioner, which I consider to be my full-time job.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I graduated from Coronado High School in 1994, earned my Bachelors Degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1997 and my law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 2000. I have been an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of Texas since November of 2000.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I have served as the County Commissioner for Pct. 3 since January 1, 2021. During my time on the Commissioners Court, I have served on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Border Trade Advisory Committee, the Rio Grande Council of Governments, the Bail Bond Committee, the Municipal ID Committee and am currently the Chair of the West Texas Spaceport Corporation.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparency and accessibility to the residents of Pct. 3 has always been a priority for me. During my first year in office, I opened a satellite office in Fabens so that residents of the rural areas of Pct. 3 would not have to travel to downtown El Paso to meet with their commissioner. Additionally, my staff and I attend every city council meeting for every rural municipality within Pct. 3 to ensure that the smaller municipalities are aware of the programs and initiatives being spearheaded by the County, as well as to identify initiatives that the County can help the smaller municipalities with. Additionally, I also frequently present at the various rural school board meetings, especially when the County has a new initiative to unveil, such as the new Ilumina Digital Library. I also set up an information table with flyers for the various County programs at every church bazaar and community festival held throughout Pct. 3. Lastly, I publish an email newsletter every month detailing the activities of the Pct. 3 office, which also contains a community calendar with links to activities and events being held throughout the precinct. I am accessible to my constituents in person, by telephone, through social media and by email.

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

Pct. 3 contains the largest amount of unincorporated area in El Paso County, and as a result, has the greatest amount of need when it comes to infrastructure. El Paso County has made tremendous investments in infrastructure throughout the unincorporated areas of the county in recent years, but much more still need to be done. Although the Commissioners Court allocated $34 million in ARPA funding to connect numerous communities to water and wastewater, there are still too many communities without access to these basic services. Transportation infrastructure is also a tremendous need in the unincorporated areas of the County, even though several major roadway projects are currently under construction. I am running for re-election to ensure that the County’s investment in necessary infrastructure in Pct. 3 continues.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have served in this position since January 1, 2021. During that time, I have worked hard to secure funding for necessary projects in my precinct. I successfully advocated for allocating 20% of the County’s ARPA allocation for water and wastewater projects, secured the donation of land for a new park in Horizon and worked to obtain funding from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the construction of that park, secured the donation of an 8,000 sq. ft. mobile medical building that will serve as the home of the County’s Animal Wellness Clinic which will offer free and low-cost spay/neuter services to address to the stray/loose pet population, have developed positive working relationships with community partners such as the Lower Valley Water District, the El Paso County Water Improvement District, and Dig Deep to connect even more colonias to water and wastewater services, obtained funding from the Commissioners Court to hire a part-time grant writer to help the rural municipalities with applying for grant funding when they do not have the capacity to do so on their own, and have assisted in the submission of grant applications to federal agencies for funding for projects such as the Fabens Veterans Park Memorial. I am a very hands-on commissioner that does not hesitate to do whatever I can to identify and obtain the funding necessary for projects in my precinct.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing your precinct? What would you do to address those challenges?

Infrastructure continues to be the greatest need and challenge in Pct. 3, specifically water and wastewater infrastructure and transportation infrastructure. The tremendous growth in Far East El Paso is also a growing challenge as more and more residential neighborhoods and commercial centers are built in the unincorporated areas of the County. I will continue to work to identify federal and state funding for the infrastructure needs of Pct. 3 so as not to place the burden of constructing new infrastructure on the property owners of El Paso County.

Will you commit to opposing any budget that enacts higher property taxes on El Pasoans? (Why or why not?)

Yes, I was the only member of the Commissioners Court that voted against adopting the Voter Approval Rate during this past budget cycle, which is the highest tax rate allowable by law without the approval of the voters. I advocated for the No New Revenue rate because I believe that expenses should have been reduced and non-necessary projects postponed rather than adding to the already very high tax burden on our residents.

Will you commit to opposing any plan for commissioners to give themselves another raise? (Why or why not?)

Yes, I was the only member of the Commissioners Court that voted against the commissioners’ pay raise during this past budget cycle and I will continue to vote against any future proposed pay raises for commissioners.

Will you commit to opposing any plan for non-voter approved debt, such as certificates of obligation? (Why or why not?)

I believe that non-voter approved debt should only be issued in cases of emergencies and should never be used to fund quality of life projects. Quality of life projects should always go to the voters for approval.

What role should the Commissioners Court play in sheltering migrants at the border, if any?

The County’s Migrant Support Services Center has played a very important role in the migrant situation by helping migrants connect with their sponsors and make travel arrangements to their final destinations within the US. The County should continue to operate the MSSC so that migrants are not forced to remain in El Paso and are instead reunited with family members in other parts of the country as they await their immigration court proceedings to be completed.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidate: Iliana Holguin