County Commissioners seek applicants for Diversity and Inclusion Committee

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The committee will advise the Board of County Commissioners of Washington County on public policy relating to diversity, promote the involvement of diverse groups in business and community affairs, and advocate services and programs relating to the quality of life for all county residents.

The committee will be made up of seven individual voting members and three nonvoting, ex-officio members. The seven individual members will be appointed by the commissioners.

The seven individual voting members will be volunteer, private citizen residents of Washington County, who have an interest in cultural and community outreach, and political and economic empowerment.

Members of the committee may serve two, three-year terms.

The committee meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1301, Hagerstown.

For additional information, contact Dawn L. Marcus, County Clerk, at 240-313-2204 or dlmarcus@washco-md.net.

Apply online at https://www.washco-md.net/county-clerk/coclerk-bandc-applic/.

